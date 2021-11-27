THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIGHT BE RENDERED HOMELESS BY CHRISTMAS

It’s a beautiful house sitting on a very big portion of land, it’s like what my mother would describe “Ukwikala bwino” (Good life) after serving your Country for years.

Unfortunately our former Veep maybe be rendered homeless because her house has been marked for demolition in 28 days starting from yesterday.

While President Lungu has no house attached to him in Forest 27, and he is renting a since he couldn’t go back to his old house in Chawama, the Veep is actually staying in the house, breathing fresh air of the once Forest but polluting the underground water.

I have a long list of the owners of the plots in that plan who have to demolish their houses in 28 days. But I have just posted those that you may know.

However, I know this will be a serious legal battle between the New Dawn and the “CLIQUE”, because somehow they degazetted this land and shared it. So the New Dawn need powerful lawyers to undo what the previous did as legal.

I would have to debate this matter in Parliament next year, so BaKabwata make sure you take me to Parliament.

Chilufya Tayali