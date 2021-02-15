By Maiko Zulu

THE FUNERAL YOU ARE HAVING COULD BE AS A RESULT OF BAD GOVERNANCE

Death is inevitable and it’s a fact that we are all going to die but it is also a fact that death can be caused prematurely and today in our country we can fairly assume that a number of deaths are as a result of careless leadership particularly at the Ministry of Health.

Yes Chitalu Chilufya was removed as Minister, but the effects of what has been happening under the watchful and robust leadership will be felt for years to come.

So when medical histories of some of the loved ones who have died and who have fallen sick are carefully followed, it would not be surprising if there is a Honeybee link somewhere along the line.

The unanswered question which I personally expected to be touched on in the SOTN address is who is going to pay for the systematic deaths and illnesses?

BAD GOVERNANCE KILLS, STOP IT!

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised