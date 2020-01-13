PRESS STATEMENT

13th January 2020

THE FUTURE IS IN OUR HANDS; LET US ALL UNITE AND KICK OUT PF

Zambia has been stripped naked by PF thieves masquerading as leaders. To bring things back to normal all Zambians must unite for the common purpose of liberating this Country from the PF bandits and crooks. Previously this unity of purpose has seen Zambians come together and liberate their Country in a very peaceful manner. If we have done it before what can stop us achieve this in 2021? .

A thief is a very cunning person, he will pretend to be friendly now but after using you he will dump you and go back to his old habits of stealing. Throughout my entire life I have never come across a humble thief. Fellow Zambians, PF has used tricks on us before but a few days after voting we start regretting having given these crooks a vote. I have heard this several times that TWALI IDUNUNA. However despite this regret nothing has changed because the mistake we made is irreparable. Some people are busy supporting PF now but once the mistake is made again they will cry the loudest after elections’

Throughout the World oppressive regimes have been kicked out by united citizens. Do not undermine the power of your vote, your future is in your hands, vote for change. By voting for HH and the UPND you will be saying NO to corruption, brutality, unnecessary taxes, shortage of drugs in Hospitals, high prices of fuel and electricity. In short you will be voting for a better Zambia even for your children. Don’t expect miracles to come from PF, they have simply failed to run this Country. Don’t condemn yourself to perpetual poverty.

Ask yourself, how many Ministers of Finance have been fired by PF? Is it these individuals who have failed to perform or it is the system that is rotten? We need to completely overhaul the whole system; this can only be achieved by kicking out the entire PF regime. That’s when corruption will come to an end. In 2021 let’s chase away the PF thieves. The issue is not about one man but the entire PF system which is rotten to the core.

The future is in our hands, let’s make a meaningful change. Let’s not be swayed by BANKONKA MUPULO working with PF now. Kick out PF in 2021 otherwise we are doomed as a Nation. The solution to rebuild our economy lies in voting for HH and his UPND team.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter