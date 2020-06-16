BY Chilufya Tayali

BILL 10. DOES PF HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO DELIVER IT ISEE TAKA-TAKA BUSINESS. IT’S A GAME OF CHANCE NOW

Truth be told, the future of this Bill looks blink and we might lose it. I am seeing serious political capacity inadequacies to effectively engage on the Bill and win the battle.

Your (PF) tactics don’t seem to be working. What is all that, sending people to demonstrate everywhere including at HH’s house? How is that helping you if not exposing your bias and iII-intent when you can’t allow those opposed to the bill to do the same.

I also have a feeling that some individuals, among yourselves would be happy to see the Bill flop though they can’t explicitly show it.

To be honest, PF needs to do better on:

their skills to engage. analysing the social/political mood for effective interventions, proactive in setting the agenda and not being reactive, and most of all being clinical other than leaving things to chance. PF doesn’t have political sharp shooters and it may cost them. People that would execute a serious mission accurately without being leaving anything to chance.

Bill 10 is now a game of chance yet PF had had all the time to be very certain by today, unfortunately, it is taka-taka business, leaving those of who support them feeling very frustrated.

Anyway let my daughter give me some joy before I go into depression.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!