Chishimba Kambwili’s U-turn on the charges and denunciations he made against Edgar Lungu lowers not only his credibility but also that of all politicians in Zambia.

It’s common practice among Zambian politicians to insult, denounce and accuse those they have differed with or are opposed to of all sorts of things without restraint.

Our memories are still very fresh about all the horrible things Kambwili used to say against Edgar. But today Kambwili has easily swallowed all that vomit of his. And the sacred biblical teachings are being used to justify this dishonest and dishonourable conduct.

But before falling out with Edgar, Kambwili used to denounce Hakainde Hichilema and his party with similar passion and intensity. After falling out with Edgar, Kambwili simply entered into a political alliance with the man he had called all sorts of names.

The strange thing is that wherever he turns Kambwili is welcome.

But Kambwili is not a lone wolf. He seems to share stables with Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) who used to insult, denounce and accuse Edgar of all sorts of things after the two fell out and he joined Hichilema. Today GBM, in a similar style, has turned his venom on the man he was vice-president and running mate to.

In 2016 Nevers Mumba was in an alliance with Hichilema against Edgar. This year the same Nevers is talking about the high possibility of an alliance with Edgar.

But these three politicians we have mentioned are not the only ones – there are many more of similar shades and stripes.

Are these politicians the Zambian people should trust?

This is the gospel according to Kambwili on forgiveness and reconciliation!