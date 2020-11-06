By Implementers team

“THE GROUND WORK FOR 2021 ELECTIONS!!”

In our analysis this morning, we simply ask these questions which we may consider to determine our preparation for the MUST WIN 2021 Elections:

*1*. What Measures have we put to ensure that we register more voters in the Exercise which is starting on Monday?

Remember that this exercise will only take place for a month and we expect alot of setbacks in our Strongholds!

*2.* Out of the 9 million targeted number by ECZ, do we have our own target as a party? ( In our previous article, we suggested that Provinces, Districts, Constituencies and Wards should have targets).

*3.* How many of us in this forum have already started the process of voter registration or by targeting to take people for registration? It is our hope that each one of us here will take a lead in this process.

*4.* Did we know that we have a big number of frustrated and undecided voters? If so, what message do we have for such people?

*5*. What specific message are we going with in this crucial Election? Are we still maintaining the 10 point plan?

There is need to have specific messages to the government workers, Farmers, Old citizens and Retirees, Youths, Women, Churches, Entrepreneurs, Business men, Students, etc….

In our view, our messages should be SIMPLIFIED and be specific to the needs of various groupings!

*6.* MAYORAL CANDIDATES shouldn’t depend on Presidential vote!!! Why are they in hiding? Come out and mobilise the way aspiring Councillors and MPS are doing! We have noted with sadness that the City of Lusaka may not be won as no candidate is seeing working on the ground? Really, how should we surrender the city to the seemingly out of his mind, Miles Sampa? We have followed more of our members going to the Facebook patting Miles Sampa on the back? Are we serious taking over the Mayoral seat?

*7.* How many of Our top Leaders are going round the Country mobilising?

Did we know that we have 170 days before kick off of campaigns for 2021 ( with only 23 weekends)? In our view, these weekends could have been used in visitations of various Churches across the Nation!

*8.* In terms of transport and Security for the Youths, is it a repeat of 2016 mistakes? These two will help us to secure votes.

Our fellow members, complaining alone won’t help us! Riding on the happenings in the country eg Dollar, electricity, Bill 10, etc is not enough to secure masses of people to vote for us! Lets go on the ground, *MOBILISE, REGISTER , VOTE* when time comes and PROTECT the vote!! This is our Good and Last Opportunity to win the Presidency and take over Power, we need to Win Big!!!

Ours is to analyse, analyse and implement without fear or favour.

