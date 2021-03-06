THE HANTEMBO FAMILY MUST AGREE TO APPEAL AGAINST HH OR ELSE THEY WILL CONTINUE HIDING.

“Enough is enough” – Nawakwi.

FDD President has advised Perunah Hatembo to appeal the case of HH’s farm failure to which they will continue suffering and hiding in the bush.

Speaking in Lusaka this afternoon, Ms Nawakwi warned that she wont rest until the Hatembo Family appeals the court case so that HH can be dealt with. She said peace will not prevail in the Hatembo Family as long as they continue refusing to appeal against the court ruling about HH’s farm”HH needs to be punished and that family (Hatembos) will not have peace until they agree to appeal the case”, she said.

CIC PRESS TEAM