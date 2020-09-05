THE HATE ON HH NOW HAS PROVED HIS THE MOST PREFARED PERSON FOR THE REPUBLICAN PRSIDENCY IN 2021 – SIKALUNDU STEMBRIDGE

This analysis weighs back from the times when HH was being retributed for the things he did not do, we were made to believe because of not knowing why they regime was doing so, in the passage of time i have tried in my view to analyse many issues, i have gathered to sample out and create an editorial opinion.

Zambians now Understand the strenght of ability which HH has exibited with mature political Intellect, he now posses a merit grade of perfect leadership quality and excellence ,his ideas are internationally associated to the global professional governance sysytem, the hopes of the zambian people are not to admire from other countries but to have a leader like HH who can implement these dynamics using innovative skills, discipline is what HH brings in his theory of private practice, the cheracter of excellence is represented regionally and international, this exposure has the capacity to transform our great country, we may not know what more is great about this true son of this country ,i recall when he was invited just to present a proposal on the economic program of action when he becomes president of this country, $28.5 billion was pledged for direct investment to our great county, this is the confidence we want from foreign corporating partners, we have endured with a govt that is abscessed with foreign loans, that have not been invested in productive sectors to create employment and generate wealth for the country, these loans have ended up being corruptly looted using the projects as a source of wealth for our leaders in govt, and today they still want to talk about privatisation, when it is in a clear form of how they have plundered state resources, this is a reality in the faces of zambians, we are told to celebrate development using unmanageable debt, are we that foolish not to know the implications of such govt decisions that has no vision to mitigate the effects they have caused on the people and the country?.

When the Economy started showing poor indicators, they rose to say HH is the causer, when president Lungu was commissioning the 385 Km road which was paged at a theft cost of $1.2 billion, HH advised the sicial economic impact on the nation, they said he was bitter and the chinese were good partners in development and yet it is a theft agenda, we have witnessed a number of accusations on HH, every Election that comes people are paid and used like toilet paper to talk about privitisation, accusing HH of being the beneficiary becaise he is rich and favoured by the people to become the 7th republican president, the privatisation exercise involved more than six hundred people including entities, how could just one person get away with everything from the entire MMD govt which had the most intelligent cabinet, PF should for once be logical and stop this street politics that has no substance, these tricks have expired, they have been used time over and again, PF must undersand they are not governing dull zambians, otherwise it is the opposite.

HH is a very straight man, listening from his interview on 4th septermber 2020, clearly if it was a game of pool, it is a white wash on PF, HH has explained and answered critical questions that needed clarity by PF and not the zambians,because we know it was a govt exercise by MMD, just like we cant question the PF on the fire tenders, the $27 million percieved to have been paid to Eskom, the partnering wih a foreign company @ $2.5 million for the Gold mine, his elaborations can not be matched even if PF is grouped together, they are simply noise makers, we need a leader, the exeptions and Excallence are in the character of HH, that is why they are fighting him using dull tricks because his intellectual standard prevails with charismatic purpose, we need him to change the criminalised govt system by mafias, he has promised to establish a professional govt, that will set attainable results, he says it is possible in everything we doubt, what is need is good leadership.

HH has the Anointment of leadership ,God hear us .