By Simon Mwewa Lane Television

THE HATEMBO STORY HAS BEEN MISREPRESENTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA BY TAYALI AND MISS NAWAKWI.

When Vespers died, Tayali had the audacity to suggest that Vespers died as a direct consequence of her affiliation with the reds.

As always, he was wrong, malicious and very misleading because we all know that her death was the result of a series of unfortunate events that led to her demise on the UNZA campus.

Vesper`s family were deeply hurt by Tayali`s misguided notion…but they chose to remain mute because they didn’t want any further attention.

A short time later, Tayali cooked up a story that was tested in the courts of law and thrown out because the allegation had no merit. But in the end, two innocent people we killed, a police officer was arrested and a high ranking commissioner was sent home. All because of the machinations of a man that sows seeds of hate, tribalism and discord.

Tayali felt angry that his scheme didn’t work so he turned his attention to the Inspector General of Police. A shallow press conference was convened at a rented location and Tayali railed against the Inspector General.

Tayali threatened that if the red`s leader was not arrested, he would parade naked in the streets of Lusaka. He forgets that the I.G is appointed by The Head Of State and not by his one-man party.

For how long will this menace to society be tolerated? I’ve often said that Tayali has the ability to spark a tribal war in this country and it won`t even be traced back to him.

How long will the authorities allow this vagrant to wreak havoc in our nation?

SMLtv