THE HATEMBOS….AND NAWAKWI PLUS TAYALI

– Hatembo the Father dies and buried within his farm.

– Land is shared among children of different mothers

– Pheluna being eldest is appointed Admin

– Pheluna sell her portion of land to Mr Mazuba

– Mr Mazuba later meets HH and sell that land to him

– Children then Started selling to HH, each his or her portion.

– HH expand the farm.

– Years down, Pheluna meet NAWAKWI., discloses that their father is buried within HH farm.

– Nawakwi find it as opportunity to attack her political opponent.

– Nawakwi starts meeting Pheluna and Milton, cheat them to believe that the land they sold out to Mr Mazuba which later ended in HH farming Enterprise can be reclaimed because their FATHER S GRAVE IS DOMICILE IN HH FARM even after 20 years

– The two are made to Sue HH to reclaim the land, on the basis that Pheluna, as administrator did not sell land to HH but Mazuba…. told to refuse signing papers to transfer title to HH but Mazuba.

– As the case is going on, banking on that Pheluna will refuse signing papers, Nawakwi and Tayali decide to report HH to police for forgery

– HH is summoned and police kill 2 innocent people

– HH goes to court, submits records, plus affidavit that Pheluna signed to sell to mr Mazuba who late sold to him.

– Case dismissed with cost

– Nawakwi and her lawyer secretly appeal

– Hatembos hear the appeal and reject it… travel to Lusaka to stop it.

– They are threatened if they stop the appeal, Nawakwi will cut their heads.

– After successfully stopping the appeal, Milton s home is attacked,, Wife beaten, ended in Macha Mission Hospital.

– Milton and Pheluna disappear in bush.

– Richard Sakala s Daily Nation starts hitting headlines that Hatembos have been abducted

– Unknown person report to police for missing Hatembo

– Police arrest Sejani, LILANDA, Simoloka, Malambo and finally Chief MUKUNI s wife.

– Byta FM… releases videos of fleeing Hatembos…

– Hatembos disclose that they are not abducted, but just running away from NAWAKWI who threatened to kill them them if they don’t cooperate.

– Police charge the alleged abductors and release on bail…

– COURT SET TO BEGIN NEXT MONTH…FOR ALLEGED ABDUCTORS…… Meanwhile Hatembos insist they are not abducted