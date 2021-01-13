The Health Sector In Zambia Will Never Be The Same Because Of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.
…he played a significant transformative role to the successes scored in the sector.
By Dr. Mathews Chabu Kalumba.
Before we discuss his weakness, let’s discuss his strengths. For example, you may not realize that Lusaka has not had a cholera outbreak since 2017 despite the floods and congested drainage systems. It is for this reason that I wish to recognise and appreciate Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and his commitment to resolving Zambia’s longstanding weaknesses in its public health systems.
Dr. Chitalu was a transformative leader that has changed forever, the health sector in Zambia. He helped dramatically increase the number of doctors, physicians, mid-wives, nursing staff and laboratory assistants that government has trained and employed to respond to a critical health worker shortage in the country’s national health programs.
He helped establish new nursing schools in all provinces. He transformed the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) by splitting it into five separate hospitals to be headed by five senior medical superintendents. The five hospitals created are; the Women and New Born hospital, the Eye hospital, the Emergency hospital, Paediatrics and the Adult hospital.
The Women and New Born hospital is responsible for mothers and new-borns while the Adult hospital attends to adults’ medical needs and treatment. The Paediatrics hospital treats children while the Eye hospital is in charge of eye diseases. The Emergency hospital, on the other hand, sees to it that emergency cases are attended to as quickly as possible.
He promoted the transitional of township clinics into First Level Hospitals by upgrading equipment, buildings, staffing and administrative capacity thereby reducing referral cases of patients to big hospitals.
He wrestled with Ministry of Labour and brought to the Ministry the Health-for-all coverage and created and ensured that the National Health Insurance Scheme was supported by a legal framework, became law and functional.
He has helped create the Copperbelt University School of Medicine and the the School of Medicine (SoM) Branch Library located at the Ndola Central Hospital.
In 2016, the government of Zambia began the expansion of Lusaka District Hospital into what is now the Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital with 850 bed capacity. At the same time, construction started on a training annex, with student capacity of 3,000 adjacent to the hospital which has become the Levy Mwanawasa Medical University (LMMU).
Dr. Chilufya has been instrumental in establishing the Levy Mwanawasa Medical University. The University is the country’s first ever specialized University for health studies.
Dr. Chitalu also aggressively implemented the universal access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (called Wash) in hospitals and other health facilities. This was a critical step for patients and staff; and for tackling antimicrobial resistance and disease prevention.
Dr. Chilufya implemented for the first time a new concept towards health. He introduced policy framework for Health Security.
He created the Zambia National Public Health Institute, a national public health Institute designed to soley focus on survey, research, coordinate public health emergencies and preparedness and equip the national surveillance system with high quality data on all national notifiable, epidermics and priority diseases.
It is for this reason that he collaborated with the World Health Organisation Country Office, the US Centres for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) and Africa CDC to provide financial and technical support to the Ministry of Health through the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) to strengthen capacity for prevention, detection, investigation and response to epidermics.
Dr. Chitalu recognised government’s overall agenda to health and well-being and implemented programmes not seen in Zambia the last 56 years.
So while the country, grapples with the strong and recent corruption allegations against him and the Ministry of Health, and the alleged abuse of accounting and procurement processes at the Ministry, in the heat of things, there is a tendency to forget the remarkable achievements that government has scored in the health sector with the insightful help of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.
I thought I could provide you with a balanced reflection.
Not sure how ‘balanced’ this reflection is. First, I don’t think all of these are attributable to Dr. Chilufya solely.
The author has also forgotten to mention his immature, petty vindictive nature that saw him remove anyone he didn’t like or those he perceived were not nice to him before he came into this position. Doctors senior to him were removed, despite experience and contributions to Zambia’s public health system, because he thought they were mean to him prior.
That is abuse of power.
More importantly any ‘contributions’ he made to the health system were wiped out by his rampant theft that contributed to poor health and lost of life. Let’s not forget that very important point.
There are other non corrupt professionals who can move the health sector to higher heights, it seems you were part of loot.
Dr Matthew Kalumba, before you get lost in penciling down praises for Chitalu go back and write the contributions of the late Prof Moses Sinkala (former Director of Lusaka Urban District Health Mangement). MSRIP. He is the one that transformed what was clinics in Lusaka to the facilities you see. Had it not been for Simon Miti’s stupidity you could have seen how health should work in a district. Miti who has a brain the size of a pea felt threatened that his work was too government and every started to notice him. As a bad jealous leader permanent secretary Miti removed him and progress become slow and painful. Start there Kalumba before you feed us hogwash!!
ba Dr mathews chabu kalumba nabo!!!!
I dont get it. It’s like boasting of having 100 fish ponds, but without fish in them. Or having 6 wives but no single child out of them. The thing is that all this infrastructure exists in the country but with no benefit to the end user. No drugs, or if any, sub standard drugs is the order of the day. Any staff who unknowingly prclaims to the patients that there are no drugs at the facility gets fired immediately. Yes bwana, the health system will never be the same because Chilufya destroyed the health sectior through gross corruption, mismanagement, arbitrary firing of staff in order to muzzle them up so that they dared not raise a voice to what he was doing. He behaved like an oligarch in the ministry. To start with, let him tell us which bank finances the construction of his many housing projects. Also, take a survey amongst the health staff, including his doctors, many are saying that his sacking is good riddance. He over-stepped his “ukulya mwibala”. I will not be surprised to hear that the rot at MOH extends to other ministries and up to Office One itself – State House.