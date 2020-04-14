GOD THE SPIRIT LIED TO ME – TB JOSHUA

TB Joshua has addressed his botched prophesy in which he claimed the Coronavirus pandemic would end on 27 March 2020.

The religious leader said the Holy Spirit gave him the false prophecy that the pandemic would end on 27 March, The Daily Sun reports.

During an interview on his own TV, Emmanual TV the preacher addressed his false prophecy and said; I am not a politician, I just have to give you the message as the Spirit gave it to me.

Meanwhile, Joshua has also claimed COVID-19 is a failure in advanced technology adding fuel to the COVID-19 5G conspiracy theories that have overtaken the world.

CAN THE HOLY SPIRIT LIE OR MISLEAD –

A Biblical Perspective.

Almost all Christians have very same view about the Holy Spirit also called the Holy Ghost and that is that He is God, with only the Watchtower’s viewing Him as a force hence their translation of Him with an “It” in their New Translation Bible.

What or who then is this Holy Spirit? Where did He come from? When does he enter into a soul to abide in it? What role does he play in a Christian’s life? What is his importance? What is His relationship with GOD the Father? And finally, the question of many to investigate T.B Joshua’s assertion, Can the Holy spirit lie or mislead?

Well I will answer all the questions with chapters and verses so that everyone can read and prove them.

1. What or Who is the Holy Spirit?

– He is the Spirit of God Roman’s 8:9, 1Corinthians 2:11, 3:16. He is also the spirit of Christ Acts 16:7, Romans 8:9.

2. Where did he come?

– He came from Heaven, from the Father John 14:16, 26. 15:26.

3. When does he enter into a soul to abide in it?

– When you repent and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ Acts 2:38, 19:1-7, Ephesians 1:13.

4. What role does He play in the Christian life?

– Teaches all things & reminds the believer John 14:26, 1John 2:27.

– Guides in all truth John 16:13, 1John 2:27.

– Convicts sin, righteousness and judgements John 16:8.

– He empowers the soul Ephesians 3:16.

– Gives gifts for the building and growth of the church 1Corinthians 12:1-11, 12-29, Romans 12:4-8, Ephesians 4:11-13.

– He produces fruits of righteousness Galatians 5:22-23.

5. What is His importance?

– He is the evidence that God the Father and the Son have accepted you by faith in them and you belong to them Romans 8:9, 2Corinthians 1:21-22, Ephesians 1:13.

6. What is His relationship with God the father?

– He is His spirit Romans 8:9, 1Corinthians 2:11, He is God’s representative John 16:13-15, He is God and one with Him 1John 5:7-8.

7. Can He lie or Mislead as T.B Joshua has alluded?

Never, Because He is God and God can not lie Titus 1:2, Number 23:19. His name is Spirit of Truth and speaks only the truth He hears from the Father John 14:17, 16:13-15.

It is left upto each one to decide if Joshua has lied and blasphemed by accusing the Spirit of God.

It can only be two ways, either God really lied or Joshua is a liar.

Enjoy your Tuesday.

Mbanga Irvine, Ilukui.

Fayetteville, Arkansas.

United States of America.