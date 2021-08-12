12th August 2021

THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION IMPRESSED WITH HIGH VOTER TURNOUT

The high voter turnout as demonstrated by long queues at various Polling Stations throughout the country is an impressive act of exercising the right to vote.

The reports coming from the Commission District Monitors across the country indicate that voters have turned up in huge numbers to cast their votes.

It is encouraging that the majority of registered voters are committed to exercise their constitutional and democratic right to vote.

Further reports are also indicating that the voting process, though slow, is largely peaceful and orderly.

The Commission is calling on all the registered voters to bear with the slow voting process. The slow voting process could be as a result of the quadral elections involving the Presidency, Members of Parliament, Council Chairpersons or Mayors and Councillors.

The Commission is calling upon everyone to uphold the record of Zambia as a beacon of democracy by maintaining law and order during and after voting.

Further, the Commission is appealing to those who are being discouraged by long queues and returning home to ensure that they return to the polling stations before close of the voting process at 18:00hrs today.

The Commission is also receiving unverified reports of isolated cases of alleged electoral malpractices relating to unauthorised individuals found in possession of ballot papers.

The Commission is calling for vigilance in protecting the integrity of the electoral process and the will of the electorate.

However, the Commission is equally calling for restraint from false alarms and violation of the rights of suspects such as the right to life and property.

On the other hand, those intending to engage or involved in electoral malpractices must refrain from any act aimed at undermining the will of the electorate to avoid endangering their lives and causing conflict and violence.

The public mood is that of ensuring that the elections are peace, credible, free and fair and any act to the contrary must not be allowed.

Mweelwa Muleya

Spokesperson

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION