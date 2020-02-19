THE IG SHOULD HAVE GONE BY NOW

By Whyegood Malunga

In December 1992, I was at the Independence Stadium in Lusaka sitting next to President Frederick Chiluba for the Colgate-Palmolive Champion of Champions Football Cup Final. Just before the match started, there was commotion at the eastern wing of the stadium as the crowd, for some reason became uncontrollable. People were being tossed all over the place. The Inspector General at the time, who had been a very popular cop having successfully served on the Copperbelt before and rewarded with the promotion by the President was sitting somewhere as near behind us. After a while, Mr. Chiluba got upset because the IG was just sitting there doing nothing. He turned to him and castigated him. The IG immediately left to go and take charge. Not long after that incident, that IG was replaced.

Here’s my point. I don’t ever expect the current Inspector General to resign. He must be fired immediately. The Home Affairs Minister needs to go as well. They are both incapable.