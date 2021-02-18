THE ILLEGAL PF LEADERSHIP HAS NO DEMOCRATIC RIGHT TO COMMENT ON THE UPND GENERAL ASSEMBLY*

LUSAKA – 18/02/21

If the UPND was not the biggest and most popular political party right now, we would have wondered why the PF is interested in the internal happenings of our great Party. As UPND, we were quite optimistic that the PF would pick a few learnings from our just ended General Assembly considering that our Party President and incoming President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema was not voted for by a show of hands as it happened in their case in 2014. Our Party President was endorsed by all ten (10) Provinces and therefore, went unopposed and duly elected as president in accordance with our Party Constitution.

Prior to the UPND convention, Mr. Hichilema is on record of having invited competition at all levels in order to increase the pool of competent members of the party to choose from. On the other hand, we have all seen the fate of the PF members who have sought the position of party president

The unanimous endorsement of Mr. Hichilema was influenced by his leadership qualities which have seen the UPND grow from strength to strength ever since he took over as President of the party. For avoidance of doubt, we give two examples of Mr. Hichilema’s growth witnessed in Lusaka and the Copperbelt between 2011 and 2016. Of course, the growth has been across the County but this is only for illustration purposes. In 2011, he scored a meagre 17,000 votes in the entire Copperbelt Province. Five years later in 2016, his support grew to 189,000 votes. On the other hand, the PF only grew by 4,000 votes on the Copperbelt during the same period by moving from 341,000 to 345,000 votes. Similarly, in Lusaka, Mr. Hichilema in 2011 only obtained 45,000 votes but this number grew to 242,000 in 2016. No doubt the UPND has now taken over in both provinces.

As a party, we felt it was in our interest and that of the nation to continue with the leadership of Mr. Hichilema. As level headed Zambians may be aware, opposition politics in Zambia have not been easy especially under the Patriotic Front regime and to have a leader who has held the party together despite his numerous trials and tribulations is indeed rare and a blessing to the country. Mr. Hichilema could have chosen to give up and continue with his life outside politics. His resilience and passion to serve the country is something worth admiring.

Coming to the issue of the PF presidency and its Central Committee, we believe that PF members have not paid much attention and thought to what Comrade Kelvin Bwalya Fube has been saying about the legitimacy of Mr. Chagwa Lungu as party president. KBF has been a lone voice but his position is the same as that taken by Honourable Tutwa Ngulube in his capacity as Legal Counsel for the PF in 2015.

According to KBF during his December 2020 interview with Diamond Tv, the position of party president in Patriotic Front (PF) is vacant. He said president Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s mandate as PF president expired in 2019 when he served his five year term.

Mr. Bwalya explained that the PF elected President Lungu at the party’s general conference as party president in 2014. He said according to the PF constitution the party president shall hold office for five years. As such, president Lungu’s term of office ended in November 2019.

“We have a vacancy in the party president position. This is why some of us have come out in the open to take up the leadership of the party,” he said.

Similarly, in 2015, Honourable Tutwa Ngulube, inter alia, gave the following guidance to his party and the full text can be accessed from his Facebook page as well as online platforms such as Lusaka Times:

“On the 30th November 2014 at the Mulungushi University I was privileged to officially handle the Bye election of the election of President of the Patriotic Front Party.

According to the Patriotic Front Constitution the President carries a mandatory 5 year term from the date of election. This means that the President of Patriotic Front Edgar Chagwa Lungu was elected for a period of 5 years from the 30th November 2014.

This clearly does not make him eligible for another election before the 5 years mandate elapses.

The convention convened to elect a new president was an Extra Ordinary General Conference. According to the Patriotic Front Constitution all decisions of a General conference can only be overturned by another General conference.

The life span of a General conference is 5 years meaning that the next General Conference shall only be held after 5 years.”

Accordingly, we urge the PF as ruling party to explain to its members and the public at large why it did not have intra party elections in 2019 as guided by its legal counsel, Honourable Tutwa Ngulube.

