The inauguration ceremony was chaotic. The booing was unnecessary & unchristian – Nevers Mumba
August 25, 2021

Thank you so much Sir! You've spoken wisely! Let us pray for our Leader HH and his VP for God to grant them wisdom. Amen!

Nevers Mumba, read the views of most Zambians on booing under an article on booing in Lusaka Times. Leaders who abuse their authority end up losing the respect from injured citizens. A leader who loses the moral ground will be booed!!
