The Increase Of Fuel Another Indicator That There Is No Government In Zambia But Mere Impostors

The increase of fuel again shows that PF does not care about the welfare of the Zambians. Its clear that we have no government but imposters who have come to reap and are parading themselves as a government.

A government that cares cannot increase fuel prices at a time when people can barely afford to survive. This increase will now completely shatter businesses that are already limping from loadshedding. It means the price of Mealie Meal and other commodities which are already very expensive will escalate further. All this demonstrates that Zambia has no government in place.

In the middle of loadshedding caused by PF who are busy selling power to other countries, Zambians resorted to using gensets just to try and sustain their bussiness and again PF increases the same fuel being used in gensets and further agrees to increase electricity tariffs.

Government removed fuel subsidies lying that they wanted those resources to be chanelled to other needy areas but up to now that money has not been accounted for yet Zambians continue to be the ones to suffer. Therefore government should begin subsidising fuel untill a time when the economy will be better.

Further, government should immediately stop purchasing fuel from agents because these supply at exorbitant prices in order to make profit.

Issued by

Judith Kabemba

DP Spokesperson