The Installation Process Of Senior Chief Ndungu In Zambezi District Causes Confusion.

Confusion has arisen in Zambezi District of North Western Province during the installation of Senior Chief Ndungu 9th. According to information reaching us, a 39 year old Kayombo Chinyama Ndungu was selected as replacement but this has caused confusion among some contenders.

Kayombo Chinyama Ndungu who was until now sub chief Lingoji in Chavuma had been selected but this has unsettled others resulting in disputes. Some close sources have revealed that the royal family and the Luvale Royal establishment made the selection yesterday but the decision is being disputed.

“The arguments are that voting be allowed to ensure a popular person is installed as senior Chief, but this could be happening for the first because no voting takes place for the selection of a Chief,” she stated.

Prime Minister of the Luvale Royal Establishment Patrick Fumbelo who had acted in the position has had his phone switched off after it went unanswered several times.

Meanwhile, officers from the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs have been called upon to intervene in the matter. Currently, closed meetings are underway to find a solution to the disputes that have arisen in the process.

File Photo: The late Senior Chief Ndungu who died on 27th January, 2020 at Ndola teaching hospital after an illness.