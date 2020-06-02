When I watched President Edgar Lungu’s Principal Private Secretary Simon Kamwendo Miti giving a COVID-19 update last Wednesday, one thing immediately came to my mind.

Which thing was this?

The notoriety that surrounded the Ministry of Health at the time Dr Miti was permanent secretary in 2008; with donor funding- chiefly from the Global Fund- tampered with.

Life can, really, be a full circle.

Dr Miti’s update last week was neither held at State House nor at Cabinet Office.

Perhaps you need no reminder that Dr Miti also doubles as Secretary to the Cabinet.

He is Zambia’s number-one civil servant.

Now, is the man academically qualified to hold the position(s) he does?

Yes, he does.

His academic credentials speak for themselves.

The man is eminently qualified.

Here is why.

Firstly, we look at some of his academic qualifications.

1.Bachelor of Medicine degree ChB (University of Zambia)

2.Bachelor of Science degree (Human Biology), University of Zambia

3.Master of Public Health (Leeds University, UK)

4.Master of Business Administration (University of Glamorgan, Wales, UK).

Dr Miti’s professional experience includes serving as permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health- which left an indelible blemish on his career- and Ministry of Science and Technology.

Prior to his appointment as Principal Private Secretary to the President, Dr Miti had been permanent secretary (Administration Division) at Cabinet Office.

He had, earlier, permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Planning and also served in the same capacity (Parliamentary Division) in the Office of the Vice-President.

In his formative years in the public service, Dr Miti had worked at the Ndola City Council as director of health, director of public health and acting Town Clerk.

He later became executive director at the Ndola Central Hospital Management Board, provincial director of health for the Copperbelt, and director (technical support services) at the Central Board of Health.

Eventually, Dr Miti would go all the way to become director-general at the Central Board of Health.

It was from that point that President Levy Mwanawasa appointed Dr Miti as permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health.

During that period, Dr Miti also took up the role of presidential physician; he was President Mwanawasa’s personal doctor.

To this day, Dr Miti has served at senior level under five Zambian presidents, from Frederick Chiluba to Edgar Lungu.

What a rich curriculum vitae!

Last Wednesday, Dr Miti was back at the Ministry of Health, briefing the nation on issues to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was seated in the Global Fund boardroom at the Ministry of Health headquarters at Ndeke House as he read out the statistics of the Coronavirus at local, continental and global levels.

Yes, he was in the Global Fund boardroom.

Does the name Global Fund ring bells?

Well, the Global Fund is a partnership designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics.

It is, thus, the main donor to the health sector in Zambia.

In 2008, about US$5 million donated to the Ministry of Health by the Global Fund went missing.

The Global Fund would, eventually, suspend its aid to the Ministry of Health.

Who was the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health at the time the money was stolen?

Dr Simon Miti was.

He was the controlling officer and there was no way illegal payments would have been made without his knowledge.

Was he aware of the criminal activities at the ministry?

Was he ignorant?

If he claims to have been ignorant of what was happening in one ministry, Dr Miti does not, logically, qualify to be supervisor of all permanent secretaries in the country in his position as Secretary to the Cabinet.

So, with the competency that Dr Miti has, it can only be inferred that he was aware of the crime that took place under his watch as permanent secretary.

Ministry of Health chief human resources officer Henry Kapoko, three accountants and an internal auditor would later be convicted of 20 counts of theft by public servant and 49 counts of money laundering involving K6.8 million.

Three of these are currently serving nine-year jail terms while two were later acquitted.

Part of the money that was stolen, according to a state witness Victor Mukonka, was from the Global Fund.

Mukonka, who, at the time, was director of public health and research in the Ministry of Health, told a court on August 27, 2009, that the stolen money had been remitted to Zambia to help address the high levels of maternal mortality.

In convicting Kapoko and his four co-accused on August 1, 2018, a Lusaka magistrate’s court also called for the arrest of Dr Miti who was the controlling officer when the money was stolen.

Choma-based magistrate Exnorbit Zulu, who was sitting as Lusaka principal resident magistrate, said, in the interest of justice, it was not too late to arrest Dr Miti and bring him before court to answer to corruption-related charges.

He added that Dr Miti was an accomplice in the theft, which was why, when brought to court as a state witness, he feigned ignorance of the criminal activities that were happening at the ministry.

He had an interest to serve, Magistrate Zulu further stated.

Some people have argued that Dr Miti was never before court as an accused person but as a state witness.

That is true.

It is also true that in April 2009, Dr Miti was picked up by the Zambia Police for questioning in relation to the Ministry of Health scam.

Equally, it is possible to convince a person reasonably suspected of having stolen to become a state witness so that they help make the work of prosecutors easy.

Dr Miti was not helpful to the state.

He feigned ignorance, which the court exposed and the state should have acted on that to arrest him on charges of theft or as an accessory to theft, whichever charge suitable in the penal code.

This is the man who, today, is President Lungu’s senior-most advisor at State House and the head of the entire civil service.

Some of the pronouncements that President Lungu has made in adressing the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic have been a subject of public ridicule.

Talk of the easing of restrictions on the playing of golf and tennis, re-opening of casinos and gymnasiums.

Add to this the re-opening of salons and barbershops which, in the first place, were not closed.

Most recently, Mr Lungu announced the re-opening of the Victoria Falls which, too, had not been ordered to be closed.

Of particular interest was that only the Victoria Falls was reopened.

What about the rest of the waterfalls in the country?

Show me Mr Lungu’s decisions and I will show you his advisors.

Dr Miti is one of those advisors.

As a medical practitioner, it is possible that Dr Miti could be playing a critical role in the president’s decisions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Little wonder last week he found himself at Ndeke House giving the COVID-19 update.

The question I asked myself was about why it had to be him to give the COVID-19 update after Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Doesn’t the Ministry of Health have permanent secretaries and directors who could have updated the nation?

If the argument is that permanent secretaries and directors are not at the level of cabinet minister, why didn’t any cabinet minister act as health minister and do what Dr Chilufya has been doing?

Or was Zambia National Public Health Institute country director Victor Mukonka unavailable?

What is Dr Miti’s interest at Ndeke House?

Or does he think his political appointments have cleansed his ineptitude on presiding over a kleptocratic period at the Ministry of Health?

I was, therefore, relieved to see that yesterday it was Ministry of Health permanent secretary (technical services) Kennedy Malama who gave the update.

Currently, as we battle COVID-19, we, as Zambia, are asking for donor funds to fight the pandemic.

Recently, there was an alert from the Medical Stores Limited that donor-financed commodities totalling US$1 million had gone missing.

In reaction, Global Fund Zambia executive director Peter Sands issued a statement to the effect that “The Global Fund has zero tolerance for fraud and theft, and is committed to enhancing mitigation measures for operation risks”.

He, however, added that after discovering the problem at Medical Stores Limited, Zambia’s responses to the losses had been exemplary.

Now, given what happened to the money that was donated by the Global Fund at the time Dr Miti was permanent secretary, how does the the man feel, sitting in the Global Fund boardroom and giving COVID-19 updates?

I repeat, Dr Miti is well qualified for the positions he currently holds.

But in a government that is averse to corruption Dr Miti should never be anywhere near public office.

There have been arguments that Health Minister Chilufya should be given time off to attend to the cases for which he is being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Where, then, do you place Dr Miti whom a court has ordered that he be arrested for offences related to what Kapoko and others are serving nine-year jail terms?

Are the Zambian people so forgetful that the Global Fund scandal can disappear just like that?

What irony!

Credit : Kennedy Limwanya