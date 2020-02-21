THE IRONY OF THINGS: DIASPORA VOTE VS NONSPONSORSHIP OF OBSERVERS ON BALLOT PAPER PRINTING

Diaspora (External) voting process is a very too expensive process and execrise to undertake and involves seriuos logistical arrangements that often cost more per voter than elections organised in the home country (International IDEA, 2007)

It was recently announced by Zambia’s Electoral Management Body-Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)- that it was exporing ways of implementing the diaspora vote just like the Prison Vote in 2021 general elections.

The same Commission announced to the nation that, in view of the austerity measures, it has no money to sponsor stakeholders to observe the printing of the 2021General Elections ballot papers in Dubai.

Unless ECZ wants to charter into unchartered waters unknowing and in this short space of time, diaspora voting has potential to bloat the Commission’s budget to astronomical levels and cause more electoral glitches than was in 2016 or 2001 General Elections.

NOW, here is the irony of it. The ECZ is more positive to implement a very expansive process of the Diaspora vote in addition to the prison vote but in the meantime claiming to have no money to sponsor stakeholders to monitor ballot paper printing.

Which is more expensive implementing a diaspora vote in more than 90 countries Zambia has embassies or sponsoring 5-10 stakeholders to monitor the ballot paper printing to enhance transparency in the electoral process?

Some factual examples of countries that have implemented this vote are not favourable to a country with a struggling economy and under austerity measures like Zambia.

In Botswana for instance, that country has been on a long debate on whether or not to abolish diaspora vote due to what it termed “too expensive” a process.

It was argued in 1999 and 2004 then that the “external travel expenses and the personnel costs of supervising elections abroad are among the main expenses that burden the general budget of the Commission”.

“The Commission therefore claims that either the provisions relating to external voting should be reviewed in order to cut down the costly logistical preparations or additional funds should be made available”

In 2004, Botswana’s estimated cost of travel to administer the diaspora vote was at US$ 161,460 (translate this to the Zambian kwacha) which excluded the cost of salaries, administration and supplies.

In Australia, the average cost of the election per voter inside the country in 2004 was 5.29 AUD while a diaspora voter cost 19.21 AUD.

In Zambia, the Commission has not shared the cost of a voter in country before venturing to know the cost of a voter in diaspora and perhaps this should be the challenge to ECZ to inform the nation as this debate unfolds.

With the above argument and unless other motives unknown to some of us to hasten this vote, Zambia as a whole and the ECZ in particular may not be in the position to implement the diaspora vote by 2021 General Elections.

Next article will dwell on some of the factors other than cost which Zambia and ECZ will have to grapple with if they were to implement this VOTE without glitches.

I submit.

McDonald Chipenzi, Electoral Expert