We find the banning of State Counsel John Sangwa by the judiciary rather too harsh and draconian hence must be reversed immediately.

The Judiciary must understand that they are supposed to be the last pillar standing, with which aggrieved citizens can run to, for support when our rights are being trampled upon as is the case with John Sangwa.

Like any other institution, Judiciary are not above the supreme law of the land which is the constitution and should therefore not be at the forefront of abrogating the rule of law.

What they have done is an affront to civil liberties, not only against John Sangwa but against millions of other Zambians who feel the need to rise up and question some of decisions being made by the judicial system.

The draconian manner in which the Judiciary has conducted itself by suspending John Sangwa SC without due process, and without hearing his side of the story is a clear testimony on the breakdown of the rule of law in Zambia.

The Judiciary must therefore withdraw the caveat which prohibits Mr. John Sangwa in standing before the courts of law in Zambia, failure to which they are relegating themselves to a side that is working against the will of the people.

*Hakainde Hichilema*

*UPND President*