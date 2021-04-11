The just ended General Conference of the PF is a total sham and a floppy – Anonymous sender

Sender writes,

As an Organisation and a club have they have the rights on how to choose their leaders but it shouldn’t be a case of cheating the public. What has happened today is no different from what happened in Kabwe in 2014 where people where allowed to rise hands.

We had people like Antonio Mwanza, Given Lubinda and Sunday Chanda throwing stones on the General Conference for the UPND. With what we have seen today the UPND has shown character and readiness to run this country effective than what is happening now. Let’s do a summary comparison here for us to have a better understanding

1. Delegate

The UPND had almost 2000 delegates who attended the 2 days conference. For the PF they were less than 300 delegates who were Mulungushi today I stand to be corrected. They did not show us the provincial gatherings but for the UPND we were able see what was happening in provinces

2. Voting

There was no voting on today’s conference while the UPND Voted. There were about 207 applicants fighting for 70 slots on the NEC for the UPDND . 157, 924 votes were casted to elect the top 70 members. In PF there were about 170 applicants and 50 people have been selected. The question that begs answers who selected the 50 members and who will ratify them?

3. Tribal Balancing

The UPND has shown the Zambian that it is ready to fight tribalism, nepotism and regionalism on how the National committee is balanced. At least there are 7 members from each province and on the other hand the names on the PF are not balanced in terms of regions.

4. Women Presentation

The PF made a lot of noise on the women representation on the defunct bill 10. On the list of the selected members there are about 10 women members while the UPND has about 30 women on the National committee.

Conclusion

The UPND did its best considering the challenges they are facing as an opposition than compare