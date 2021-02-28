By GEORGE CHOMBA

Since the wheels of justice have not started turning in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership wrangles, it is better to hit the iron while it is hot.

For the politically active, they must have known by now about the flying and counter flying expulsions and suspensions in the NDC.

Is it news anymore that some senior members of the NDC have passed a vote of no confidence in their leader, Dr Chishimba Kambwili and have expelled him from the party?

The senior members led by NDC vice president Joseph Akafumba have since assumed the leadership and gone to court asking for an injunction to forbid Dr Kambwili from performing any duties of the party.

Their argument in court is that Dr Kambwili was interim President who can be removed at any time as he has never been confirmed in the position.

On the other hand and taking advantage of the ineffective claim for an injunction which has not been granted, Dr Kambwili is out with guns blazing by suspending some senior officials and giving them ten days in which to exculpate themselves.

Those suspended include Mr Akafumba, party secretary general Bridget Atanga and Roan Member of Parliament Joseph Chishala.

Dr Kambwili argues that five members of the Central Committee cannot expel an NDC president who has not been charged and further given an opportunity to be heard.

He says the NDC central Committee composition is 40 while a quorum is 22 but in the case of the central committee meeting convened in Luanshya today, Saturday 27th February, 30 senior party members turned up.

With the political drama simmering, the question which therefore begs an answer is on what the way forward is.

If the expelled, in this case Dr Kambwili, can suspend the expellers, then who will have the last laugh when the matter in court starts unfolding?

For those whose memory is similar to an Elephant, they should read the judgement in the case of Chishimba Kambwili vs Mwenye Musenge in 2019.

Mr Musenge, who was dropped from his position of NDC secretary general, sought a court injunction restraining Dr Kambwili from personating as party president.

He claimed that contrary to the party’s constitution, the defendants on April 18, 2019 held an illegal party meeting where Dr Kambwili imposed himself as party president without authority or his consent.

Mr Musenge contended that the meeting which was illegally convened was attended by 22 people, which was not in conformity with article 18(3) of the party constitution which stipulates that all members of the national governing committee must be in attendance.

Imagine who went to court to defend Dr Kambwili’s interim status?

Mrs Atanga asked the court to throw out Mr Musenge’s matter as the entire action was based on the NDC draft constitution which had not yet been effected and adopted by the NDC party.

In her ruling, Justice Ruth Chibabuka said at the time Mr Musenge commenced the action, NDC, through the national party congress had not yet adopted the Constitution and for all intents and purposes, the ‘modus operandi’ of the political party had not yet been birthed.

She said only the registrar of societies could affirm when the registration of NDC took place.

Justice Chibabuka ruled that Musenge had no locus standi on which to commence the action whether for and/or on behalf of the party or in person.

Judge Chibabuka found that there was no evidence that NDC had been duly registered as no certificate of registration from the office of the registrar of societies had been produced.

Dr Kambwili had the last laugh.

But for the latest wrangles, the conclusion here is that it is a matter of wait and see for the wheels of justice to start turning to reach judgement day.

Who laughs last, remains the question.