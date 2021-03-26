By Susan Chess

THE LADY’S VOICE: HH A PERMANENT BRAND WITH NOTHING TO LOSE.

Ever wondered what the richest man of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema wants from a slugging economy?.

A business tycoon, CEO of Grand Thornton LTD , C&L association, share holder in Zambeef, Zambezi sun, farmers livestock etc and Company owner, second largest cattle rancher with over 500 million heads of cattle, countless pieces of land to his name including estates in other countries, numerous car owner among them is a Jeep Grand Cherokee and best Toyotas Hilux and a net worth over $700 million in 2020 alone.

When others used to get drunk without investing even in a simple tomato garden at their back yards in the same country how did HH manage all this?

It’s hard work, self motivation and fighting spirit that moved Hakainde Hichilema from being a poor boy of rural Southern Providence to Zambia’s richest man.

Unlike other citizens who scramble for political positions to enrich themselves, Hichilema’s intentions are pure.

Anyone in his position would forget politics and concentrate on family, traveling the world and upgrading to latest versions of iPhones Samsung gadgets, women of all shapes, tall, short, light, dark or coloreds, cars but and so on that’s far from HH interests.

It’s the love he has for Zambian people that has moved him to fight until today and indeed he will conquer. Even after contesting in the 2008, 2011 and 2016 election and losing, Hakainde Hichilema is a contender in the 2021 elections. Before you bitterly pull him down because of his tribal affiliation just remember that he has nothing to lose. Think of the poor condition of living, unemployment, corruption, high cost of living etc. Only Bally can fix it he doesn’t need to introduce himself he has fixed his life so permanent such that no matter the biting economy HH will never suffer how can he fail to fix the country? His name is an international brand that needs a logo on billboards and magazines. Vote HH.

