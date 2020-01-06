I call “impeachment” the last stand for democracy because electoral democracy must run its course and end in another election. But impeachment aims at removing a sitting President before the term expires because of abuse of power and other high crimes and misdemeanours.

It is the last stand because further rulership by the president to be impeached is a violation of democracy itself, it is self destructive of democracy itself to continue to be ruled by the current president.

Democracy must take the last stand to protect itself from further abuse and other high crimes and misdemeanours of the president. It is a political step that is never taken lightly. Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the US Congress resisted all attempts to engage the Impeachment nuclear weapon until there was overwhelming evidence of impeachable offences. President Trump was impeached in December 2019. The US and Zambia are engaged in impeachment processes and trials in 2020.

In the US, the jurisdiction to remove an impeached president from office lies in the Senate and in Zambia the process starts in the National Assembly. In the United States, the impeachment trial will be presided over by the Chief Justice of the United States, that one being John Roberts and in Zambia the process will be presided over by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Honourable Dr Patrick Matibini.

This article speculates on whether the two men are equal to the task of presiding over the most tasking and difficult paradigm-shifting episodes of their individual careers and that of their nations respectively.

Honourable Former Chief Justice Ernest Linesi Sakala in his seminal LLM dissertation on “Autonomy and Independence of the Judiciary in Zambia: Realities and Challenges”(2000) observes that what determines autonomy and independence of the judiciary is not what is proclaimed in the Constitution and other statutes, important as these may be, but it is the character of the individual judge and how that judge carries out his or her functions with the backing of the internalization of the given autonomy and independence, that matters. The judge has to be assertive of that autonomy and independence otherwise all the declarations in written constitutions and statutes are meaningless.

This schema can extend to the character of the country’s judiciary. Do individual judges in Zambia starting with the Chief Justice and the President of the Constitutional Court all the way down to the presiding officers in the local courts believe and practice individual autonomy and independence? Does the judiciary believe in the doctrine of the Separation of Powers and do they faithfully practice it or are overwhelmed by casting their eyes to the Executive to see whether he is pleased with their rulings or take instructions from him directly or indirectly? This schema can extend to the country’s individual leaders and institutions, in the case of Zambia to: the Speaker of the House, to individual members of parliament and to parliament as an institution (Do they individually and collectively believe in the Separation of Powers); Zambia Revenue Authority, Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission, the Director of Public Prosecutions and so on.Autonomy and Independence at the individual and institutional level are so important because they dictate the fairness of the process in issue and the ultimate result of the litigation or impeachment process and how justice or injustice are dispensed in society. It needs no repeating that rulings and calls of a referee in a football match can and do affect the game and many times the ultimate result.

If the referee is biased or controlled by outside influences, the results will be so affected and this is the point Honourable Justice Sakala so laboured in his Dissertation: the character of the individual judge and ultimately, the character of the judiciary matters a lot in asserting and living up to the dictates of the given autonomy and independence.So it will be up to the individual characters of Chief Justice John Roberts and Speaker Patrick Matibini how the impeachment process unfolds in their respective domains. Of course many factors affect the character of a judge or speaker.

Justice Richard A. Posner in his book, “How Judges Think” enumerated a lot of these influences. One influence that stands out is that of “auditioning”. If the Judge or Speaker is auditioning for a promotion, he or she is less likely to assert the necessary autonomy and independence. The Chief Justice of the US has reached the ultimate pinnacle of a lawyers desire and career. The Speaker here in Zambia left the judiciary to become a Speaker. Is he aiming any further? Justice Sakala mentions “Education”. Both of these gentlemen are educated and hopefully their education built enough confidence and provides the foundation for integrity, autonomy and independence. The best expression of judicial autonomy and independence was expressed in the 1740s by Lord Mansfield as quoted by Justice Sakala at page 283 of his Dissertation, thus: “I will not do that which my conscience tells me is wrong, upon this occasion; to gain the huzzas of thousands, or the daily praise of all the papers which come from the press. I will not avoid doing that which I think is right; though it should draw on me the whole artillery of libels; all that falsehood and malice can invent, or the credulity of a deluded populace can swallow..Once for all, let it be understood that no endeavours of this kind will influence any man who at present sits here”.

Lord Denning in his numerous publications also had absolute belief and trust that the English judiciary was autonomous and independent, individually and collectively. This however, is for another occasion to ponder and write about. Chief Justice John Roberts faces a daunting task as to whether he could preside over a fair trial given the Majority Leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell who has vowed to preemptively acquit Donald Trump without calling any witnesses. This trial could last barely an hour if McConnell has his way in alliance with the White House. Will John Roberts allow such a charade to deprive the American people an opportunity to have a complete more or less record of the abuse of power and other high crimes and misdemeanours committed by President Trump? The Constitution says there must be a trial. McConnell has the numbers to acquit Trump but should there be no trial. It remains now on John Roberts. What is the character of John Roberts?John Roberts has been tested before and passed the autonomy and independence test with flying colours. When appointed by President George W. Bush in 2005 as Chief Justice, he was even opposed by the future President Barack Obama because John Roberts was regarded as one of the most conservative judges to ever grace the US Supreme Court. When Obama’s signal healthcare law came under political and judicial attack up to the Supreme Court, it was Chief Justice Roberts who rose above the fray to save the law despite what Obama had done to him a few years previously. The Republican Party was extremely angry at their product and appointee John Roberts. They wanted the law out. (See Jeffrey Toobin, “The Oath”.).

The US Chief Justices have a history of “betraying” their class bases and appointing parties in favour of the oath they took to uphold the constitution without fear or favour ( Jeffrey Toobin, “The Oath”). Chief Justice Warren, a conservative Governor of California shocked his appointing authority General Eisenhower by overturning the dreaded ‘”separate but equal” doctrine that segregated Blacks from Whites in all social amenities in the US including education. (See, Brown v. Board of Edication, 347 U.S 483(1954)).John Roberts appeared to be throwing a gauntlet against Mitch McConnell in his end of year report when he exhorted the judiciary this way: “we should celebrate our strong and independent judiciary, a key source of national unity and stability.

But we should also remember that justice is not inevitable. We should reflect on our duty to judge without fear or favour, deciding each matter with humility, integrity and dispatch….we should each resolve to do our best to maintain the public’s trust that we are faithfully discharging our solemn obligation to equal justice under law” (2019 Year p-End Report on the Federal Judiciary, p.4). Can such a person be pushed by McConnell to conduct a sham trial and ignite a constitutional crises centred on the Separation of Powers Doctrine and the autonomy and independence of the judiciary? In the Obamacare ruling, Roberts cemented national unity and stability.

The impeachment process has torn apart national unity and stability. Roberts has urged the judiciary to have an eye on national unity and stability. He has stated that the judiciary must rule without fear or favour. Roberts is also standing on the shoulders of giants whom he must emulate. I have already mentioned Chief Justice Warren.

Roberts’ own predecessor Chief Justice William Rehnquist for whom he clerked, ( the first and only time in US judicial history where the clerk to the Chief Justice himself succeeded the Chief Justice as the Chief Justice of the US) was expected to be divisive and remain supportive of pro-conservative causes and to undo previous precedents like the pro-choice Supreme Court rulings. Rehnquist did no such thing and fought for the Supreme Court to be the harbinger of national unity and stability.Most important for Rehnquist, long before he knew he would preside over the Clinton impeachment hearing, he wrote a book titled, “Grand Inquests” about the impeachment of Andrew Jackson in 1868 and touching on the Nixon White House for whom he worked before elevation to the Supreme Court. Rehnquist used his research to write that book to serve him well as he presided over the impeachment hearing of Bill Clinton in 1998 which he executed with absolute fairness. When Roberts presides over the Trump impeachment trial, again it will be the first time in US judicial history that a former clerk to the Chief Justice who presided over an impeachment trial also became Chief Justice who will also preside over an impeachment trial like his mentor whom he replaced. No doubt Roberts will or may reflect on the fairness of how his predecessor conducted the impeachment hearing with fairness and emulate him, despite McConnell’s musings. No doubt Roberts will also benefit from the various drafts of the manuscript and the actual book referred to above: “Grand Inquests”. Rehnquist was also a scholar at heart and that served him well in the Supreme Court. He wrote a definitive book on the Supreme Court entitled, “The History of the Supreme Court of the United States”. Rehnquist also wrote a very important book on states of emergency during war-time entitled “All the Laws But One”. This book helped the judiciary to resist all attempts by the Bush White House to deny the 911 suspects access to the courts because of the declared state of war against unseen enemies. The Rehnquist court in the famous Boumeddiene case ruled that all 911 suspects were entitled to habeas corpus. It is the Executive that frustrated the court rulings.Rehnquist was a learned man. Rehnquist fits the character of educated jurist that according to Justice Sakala bears the foundation and background supportive of internalizing autonomy and independence. Rehnquist was not perfect. There is no perfect human being. But he rose above the rim. Roberts is also expected to rise above the rim. He is backed by history and historical figures.

Dr Matibini has no such historical pedigree and shoulders on whom he can stand. There are no historical precedents that he can rely on. But at the moment, he is perhaps the most qualified person to preside over the impeachment hearing: he has the education, he is the only one who has been an independent university lecturer, an independent and autonomous judge of the high court, he has a Doctorate in law and a Bachelors in Theology, he has been Speaker of the House since 2011 and much more and most importantly he has authored a book on Civil Procedure ( which I reviewed recently) which must sensitize anyone that the guiding principle in procedural law is the gauntlet, is this ruling, “in the interests of justice”

“Constitutionalism” “good governance” “rule of law” “no one being above the law” “equal justice before the law” etc. In other words, Dr Matibini is most qualified in procedural matters and matters of justice. Dr Matibini also knows inside out the strengths and weaknesses of our judiciary and politics having been at the heart of both. His Doctoral supervisor was Professor Alfred Chanda, a most eminent Constitutional Scholar Zambia may have had. Dr Matibini has also been the subject of criticisms on his many rulings in the House and previously as a judge so he is prone to have learnt by both negative and positive examples to the extent we human beings learn. No other Zambian has had Matibini’s experience and pedigree. He is equal to the impeachment hearing, the first in the history of Zambia. This of course all depends on what happens in the Constitutional Court of Zambia.Individuals have throughout history been placed to call the movement of societies, backwards, sideways or frontwards. Matibini and Roberts stand at the cross-roads. Will they be equal to the task? History will judge.

Dr. Munyonzwe Hamalengwa is the author of “The Politics of Judicial Diversity and Transformation”. His forthcoming book is entiltled, “Commentaries on the Laws of Zambia”.