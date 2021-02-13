We have frightening levels of lawlessness encouraged and funded by the Patriotic Front.

Patriotic Front can attack anyone and commit all sorts of crimes with impunity. The police cannot touch them – they are untouchables. They can’t be arrested or prosecuted for attacking an opposition leader in broad daylight. They may only be arrested if they attack each other or those favoured by Edgar Lungu.

How else can one explain what happened to Harry Kalaba in Mporokoso on Tuesday?

Armed police on Tuesday surrounded Liberty Radio in Mporokoso to stop Patriotic Front cadres from destroying the station.

Harry Kalaba was about to feature on a live programme when a horde of Patriotic Front cadres stormed the station.

They demanded the radio station not to go ahead with the programme.

But interviewer Daniel Lushinga insisted that the paid-for programme goes ahead and it did – at least for more than half an hour.

In anger, the cadres, armed with iron bars and catapults, smashed one of the window panes at the station’s entrance.

The programme then started and cadres raised their voices, hurling insults at Kalaba and the radio station management.

Police, led by Mporokoso Police Station officer-in-charge, then came and took charge of the radio station, as Kalaba spoke on the radio programme.

In the meantime, the cadres stood at a distance and loudly praised Edgar Lungu for ‘developing’ Mporokoso.

About 40 minutes into the programme, power supply in town was cut and the interview ended.

Kalaba left the radio station surrounded by police officers.

As he walked to his vehicle, the loud-mouthed cadres gathered and continued to utter belittling words towards Kalaba.

Why were police watching these cadres without arresting them?

Could opposition cadres do this to a Patriotic Front leader and get away with it, go Scot-free?

But Edgar and his minions should not forget that all lawlessness is like a two-edged sword; there is no healing for the wound it inflicts.