THE LEGACY OF KILLING: THE CASE OF ONE, HONOURABLE STEVEN KAMPONGO VS THE POOR RIFFLE MAN FANWELL NYUNDU SACRIFICIAL LAMB

What will kill us all is, we are too forgetful. We thrive on new stories and forget old ones. The older the story the less it is talked about.

We the people of Zambia are easily swayed. Remember, the day the police raided the village in Shibuyunji simply because it belongs to the family of Hakainde Hichilema. As a people we talked. Seeing that Zambians are opening eyes, the PF released a photo of a hut. A photo of a hut, serving as a chicken run. We all jumped to the new story, leaving the human rights abuse issue that took place on the day.

By showing the hut, the government in their ways wanted us to think HH does not care about his relatives when under a normal circumstances it is the responsibility of any normal government to care forevery Zambian including HH’s in laws. Because of that photo of a chicken run hut, we all started debating the hut and forgot about abuse. Nawakwi from her lots of money she managed to secure from government she offered to build a house in three months for those chickens. Maybe, she wants more witnesses. What a pity!We never asked ourselves one question. For instance, If HH never cared about his relatives, how come the government suspected he could have hidden weapons at the same place? The answer is they know he loves and cares for them.

The Shibuyunji issue however, is not my issue for discussion. The issue is Honourable Kampyongo Steven and the legacy of killing under the PF government especially that I’m reliably informed that I’m one of those who PF regime would wish to see vanish as soon as possible. In 1990/1991 we the people rose to the occasion to kick out UNIP. One among many reasons, was the party and it’s government’s Vigilantes were more powerful than the police. The vigilantes abused and brutalized us, they became more powerful than the police. Who would forget the “BY AIR” mentality. That incensed the people of Zambia because, they loved their men and women in police uniform. One of my grandparents on several occasions told me how terrible this was people lived in fear and Zambia is back to this level again. The rest is History.

Fellow Zambians, today I don’t want to be part of those who forget easily and remember hardly. Lest, more people are killed.

Can we briefly look at two institutions and try to contrast their actions towards the citizens of this country. These are the police led by Kakoma Kanganja and PF security led by Commanders and Ama Amelikani.The police killed Frank Mugala, Chibulo, Vespers, Nsama, Kaunda, two unnamed youths in Chingola, Obed Bwalya Kasongo killed by a saving minister today, Kennedy Mudenda, Malesu Mukonka, Vespers Shimunzhila, Matapa Glayzia and dozens more living with bullets in their backsides and some killers have even been promoted by president Edgar Lungu.

The PF security on the other hand killed Matapa, Banda etc.The one thing Zambians don’t seem to know is, both organisations are headed by the same Honourable Steven Kampyongo.Kampyongo has been branded a killer by INNOCENT KALIMANSHI who have told the country were those killings have taken place but has anyone of us got moved by such revelations. He, Inno went on to tell us who killed Banda in Kaoma in the company of Madam Mumbi Phiri. She (Mumbi), even confirmed to us how Banda was shot at in Kaoma. She claimed they were returning fire. Returning fire, which was not there, because she could have shown us bullet holes in her car. Inno never stopped at that but, gave us one piece of physical evidence. He said through the incidence (Kaoma Killing), he lost a plot to Chilufya Tayali who was paid in kind to spin the incidence. This one is confirmed, Tayali was on national television to tell the whole nation that Commander could not pull that fatal shot that killed Banda.

According to Tayali, that was work of a professional marks man. The case has since gone cold as a believer in the word ofGod this injustice gives me sleepless nights.Oh God! Bless me with memory to speak for the people of Zambia before I die. When we analyze all the killing incidences, they have one thing in common. Kill to send a signal to scare, so officials in government are not held responsible for stealing. I am a marked man, because I dare never to keep Quiet. I have made it very clear to you all Zambians even my colleagues at Amnesty International community.

One thing Zambians seem not to remember is, these two organizations are headed by one Steven Kampyongo. Inno and Commander 1 are his IGs at party security and Kanganja and company IGs at police. That’s how two organizations are all armed because, he who oversees the procurement of arms for the country is a head of a party security wing.

The legacy of killing, my life does not matter. I know if they want, even today they can kill me. Because, they can and have resources to. But, I want when I stand before God on the judgement day and he asks me what have done for humanity. I will save silver by pulling out all my articles and show God that Sir, this is what I was doing to alert your people. And he will look at me and say Son, you did your part and therefore, you are going to Paradise.

People, dare not to forget lest, you are killed.

I abhor the Party and its Government syndrome, not even KK could pull this one. The party security working with national security, never, never, never. Here we are the poor riffle man Fanwell Nyundu has been sacrificed at 25 years of age whilst real killers are drinking coffee in the chess game of cone pieces.

To you all genuine police officers Sikaile C Sikaile is not your enemy. Your real enemies are those in government using you to kill your fellow citizens. Please reflect on your lives and seek God’s help ahead of 2021 General elections and refuse to be another Fanwell Nyundu.

God heal Zambia 🇿🇲.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International

