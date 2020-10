THE LEGACY OF PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU- 49 WAYS TO SET UP A COMMISSION OF INQUIRY

HE IS THE ONLY PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF ZAMBIA TO BORROW $18billion dollars….HE ACTS WHEN IT SUITES HIM……

1- Zoom, within 24 hours arrested

2- Prime TV, within 2 days GONE

3- Post, within 3 days GONE

4- Mukula, ndwiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

5- K6m per IVECO ambulance, Ndwiiiiiiiiiii

6- Fire engines, $42m Ndwiiiiiiii

7- Forest 37, Ndwiiiiiiiiii

8- Dr Chitalu estates Ndwiiiiiii

9- 48 Houses Ndwiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

10- Gassers, Ndwiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

11- Eswatini Golf estate, Ndwiiiiiiii

12- Valdin Findlay in state house & drugs Ndwii

13- Why is Bill 10 Urgent, Ndwiiiiiiiii

14-Y attack Judiciary if decision not 4 U, Ndwiii

15- Buy $138m Jet wen we r broke, Ndwiiiiiiiiii

18- You took $150m to swiss bank in 2018 Ndwiii

19-Where are solar powered hammermills, Ndwiii

20- Will you stand for 3rd term in 2021. NAYO Ndwiiiiiiiiii

21-ZNBC largely owned by Chinese Ndwiiiiii

22- You swindled Wend kanyanta as a lawyer Ndwi

23- U sold Horizon sch land to Chinese, Ndwiiiii

24- U sold NRDC land to AVIC Int.Ndwiiiiiiiiii

25- U made Chinese Police & reversed Ndwiiiiii

27- Kariba full, loadshedding 15hrs, Ndwiiiiiiiii

28- Chanda Kasolo fired for saying truth, Ndwiii

29- U want 2 print money n fired BOZ Gov

31- U blamed God for loadshedding, Ndwiiiiiiii

32- U said u ll create 500 000 jobs in 2018 Ndwi

34- Kampyongo says Teachers must join security

35- HH traffic offence made TREASON Ndwiiii

36- Chased opposition in Chilubi, Ndwiiiiiiiiiiii

37- LAZ suspended U in 2010 for theft?. Ndwiiiiii

38- Arch. Mpundu called U party of thieves, Ndwi

39- UR quiet wen cadres insult opposition Ndwii

40- Kwacha ichisungu BALYA kuli dollar Ndwiiii

41- More money in da pockets Ndwiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

42- Synohydro cause of loadshedding Ndwiii

43- UR Executive, Judiciary Legislature Ndwiiiii

44- U say UTH is equipped, Y U GO SA,

48- U name buildings after U & ur WIFE Ndwiiiiiii

49- Voter register has been erased, Ndwiiiii

Meanwhile set up a commission of inquiry for your rival who you fear so much, YES LETS DO IT…..