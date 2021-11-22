The ´lift Edgar Lungu immunity´ campaign is being sponsored by UK says Raphael ´binoculars´ Nakachinda

22nd Nov. 2021

Hon Raphael Nakchinda, the chair for information and publicity of the Patriotic Front has expressed concern that some unnamed entities from Britain are pumping millions of pounds into the ill-founded call to have President Edgar Lung´s immunity lifted.

Mr Nakachinda, a former Minister in the Lungu government said the efforts by the British entities that are closely inclined to gay rights support could further divide and distabilise Zambia, thus far the most peaceful country in sub Saharan Africa.

He was speaking during a press conference in Lusaka, where he also said President Hichilema´s search for corruption via the lifting of President Lungu´s immunity is a waste of time and resources because corruption is too rife in his administration now than it ever was even under President Lungu in just under three months of his winning the polls.

THE FERTILISER ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM SCANDAL OF UPND

“Why doesn’t President Hichilema look into the fertiliser scandal of Mr Jangulo who was paid millions of dollars to supply fertiliser but has failed to do so despite having been single sourced, which is something President Hichilema said would never happen under his administration but it happening,” said Mr Nakachinda.

Mr Maurice Jangulo, the man hon Nakachinda refers to has apparently been paid a colossal amount of money by the Hichilema administration to procure fertiliser at $1000 per tonne instead of the $400 tonnes Mr Hichilema desired.

Mr Nakachinda said it is in “public domain that the contract was not advertised as per requirement by law but was single sourced we believe State House was involved,” which reeks of corruption.

He told Mr Hichilema, “take the proverbial log out of his eye before taking a speck out of the opposition. The President should also look into the wanton cutting of Mukula trees that are being transported illegally with the help of state police, he knows this because it cant happen without his knowledge.”

The former Minister said the so-called fight against corruption especially with regard to attempts to lift President Lungu´s immunity is closely linked to bringing about law amendments to allow homosexual and Lesbian rights by British gay poponents.

He did not say whether the PF would report the íntereference´ of British gay acitivists to the embassy of Britain in Zambia as the funding is an attack on Zambia´s sovereignty.

Mr Nakachinda cautioned Mr Hichilema whom he said is currently being ´blind-sided´ by some Ministers in his government that have suddenly become rich overnight collecting money on his behalf without his knowledge from the business community in exchange for future government contracts.

“There are four Ministers in his government all from his region that have collected huge amounts on money on his (H.E Hichilema) behalf and have become rich…all he has to do is ask his back benchers,” said Mr Nakachinda.

The former Minister concluded by asking whether or not “President Hichilema is aware of the corrupt fertiliser deal of $1000 per tonne instead of $400 per tonne but our guesse he is aware because the contract was not signed by the Attorney General.”

Mr Nakachinda marvelled at how fast the UPND had fallen into a corruption blackhole within just a period of three months and lamented at how deep rooted or endemic the problem would be going forward.