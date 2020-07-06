THE LINE HAS BEEN DRAWN
By Bowman Chilosha Lusambo
As we celebrate our Heroes and Unity holidays, it is important that we recognize our national heroes, those that have gone before us and those that are still living.
One of our nation’s true heroes living with us today is our Republican President His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. He is a true hero because he was dully elected by majority Zambians to preside over national affairs and in doing so, he has been a source of inspiration to millions of our citizens.
It is therefore regrettable that the opposition UPND elected to disrespect the Head of State by portraying behavior that is uncalled for when he visited Monze and other districts in Southern Province.
Our colleagues in the UPND ought to reliase that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a President for all Zambians and holds the highest public office in the land and he deserves respect
By behaving in that uncouth manner, the UPND leadership has drawn a line and they have clearly chosen their path.
As Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Chairperson, I wish to announce that our members on the Copperbelt will make it impossible for the UPND to conduct any business in the province. We will simply reciprocate the treatment they are subjecting our leader to and carry it out to good measure on the Copperbelt.
So congratulations Jack Mwiimbu, congratulations Hakainde Hichilema and congratulations the UPND. You have just drawn your own lines!
Which lines is Bowman Lusambo talking about? They have been denying the opposition parties the space to campaign or interact with people in the said places all along and what new thing is he referring to if they continue doing what they have been doing all along?
Although what the Upnd portrayed in Monze is primitive and is synonymous with the politics of the jungle and unnecessary hatred for the President of the Republic of Zambia, let pf not revenge by the same type of punishment to the opposition president of Upnd. PF is a respected party and is the ruling party of the Nation. The president of Upnd must be schooled with the proper ways of conducting politics and in turn he must inculcate the same to his cadres. Let HH and Upnd cadres realise that every part of Zambia belongs to every Zambian irrespective of the area that he/she comes from. Show the the Upnd that winning a general election is not about booing the head of state because if their president, in the most unlikely event, becomes the Republican President of Zambia and people starting booing him as they’re doing to the incumbent one now, how are they going to feel?
Stupid Bowman. We shall be ready to defend ourselves, our party, and our President. This time we shall not sit down and watch you doing stupid things. The fact that you have got guns does not mean you can win every battle. We shall take you on starting from your home in Kabushi and use every available means to first sort you out as an individual. You are also as naked as every body else because we live together and we know your strength.
That’s typical of UPND their strategy is always wrong even planning is poor.
Just forget about them.
ECL IS NOT THE FIRST REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT TO BE BOOED .WHATS THE PROBLEM WITH POLITICS OF PF, NOW WE ALL KNOW HOW DULL SOME PEOPLE CAN BE TOWARDS DEMOCRACY. THE PEOPLE OF MONZE ARE ZAMBIANS THEY JUST DEMONSTRATED HOW THEY ARE NOT INTERESTED IN HIS EXCELLENCE. ITS NOT A CRIME TO BOOE HIM IT SHOWS HOW THEY DON’T NEED HIS VISIT.WHY SHOULD A MINISTER START VIOLENT PLANS AGAINST HH A FREE MAN, THIS SHOWS HOW SCARED PF IS.
Was the president stopped doing what he went for? Was HH part of those caders? Is HH the only one feeling the hunger in Zambia?, battles lines my foot, even more primitive
Pf has no stronghold as we speak now. What stronghold this man talking about. Lungu is sitting in the office illigally he lost to HH in 2016 and that is a well known matter in Zambia.
Bowman Lusambo no wonder MMD by then lost to PF because of people like you. What line are you talking about, at your bedroom or at your farm if it is Zambia ubepele fye mwana.HH will go everywhere as long as it is within our Country.
I again say, I did not believe that stupidity and idiocy are common and cheap commodities being sold at any fool’s market until I just saw this article and have not wasted my eyes reading it.
Who makes this guy think that his party can out number the majority. Let him try it and see how he and his blind supporters will be clobbered. You think Zambians are happy with your nonsense?
Lusambo you are dividing the country. Stop it now.
Ba Lusambo nothing really happened in Monze which to justify any normal human being to write your kind of rubbish. I am sure the President did not even notice it. It was peaceful in Monze and some people along the roads just showed their party symbols like people do anywhere in Zambia. For bootlickers this is an issue out of nothing but solely to justify their violent nature. The PF have numerous times and in many places subjected the UPND leaders to all sorts of harassment and violence did this happen as a result of the the imaginary UPND misconduct in Monze?
Honorable Rusambo its high time you became mature, a leader does not force to be respected but its out of what a leader does that credit the leader that respect. Look back from 2016 and ask your self bomana if Chagwa lungu was elected or he used the system to remainder in power. Lusambo ecl didnt want the election petition to be heard yet without shame. Be’ mature mr bomana and never force your self on people.
Stupid bowman Zambia niya nyoko. Why are u dividing zambia the best solution is to invite from sesheke to surround your house then that will be the line u have drawn for yourself . We are all watching ngaulelya bwino don’t take it for granted that everyone is the same twanaka last kicks of a sinking boat. It high time u protray your level of education u grade 1 dropout. Used to rigging your ways through. Chikaboki
Learn to shut your smelly mandible if u had nothing to contribute
Your thinking is a terrible one Mr. Lusambo. No red lines here and no boundaries