THE LINE HAS BEEN DRAWN

By Bowman Chilosha Lusambo

As we celebrate our Heroes and Unity holidays, it is important that we recognize our national heroes, those that have gone before us and those that are still living.

One of our nation’s true heroes living with us today is our Republican President His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. He is a true hero because he was dully elected by majority Zambians to preside over national affairs and in doing so, he has been a source of inspiration to millions of our citizens.

It is therefore regrettable that the opposition UPND elected to disrespect the Head of State by portraying behavior that is uncalled for when he visited Monze and other districts in Southern Province.

Our colleagues in the UPND ought to reliase that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a President for all Zambians and holds the highest public office in the land and he deserves respect

By behaving in that uncouth manner, the UPND leadership has drawn a line and they have clearly chosen their path.

As Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Chairperson, I wish to announce that our members on the Copperbelt will make it impossible for the UPND to conduct any business in the province. We will simply reciprocate the treatment they are subjecting our leader to and carry it out to good measure on the Copperbelt.

So congratulations Jack Mwiimbu, congratulations Hakainde Hichilema and congratulations the UPND. You have just drawn your own lines!