THE LIST OF QUEENS AND KINGS WHO RULED BAROTSELAND

Queen Mwambwa

¨ She is the founderess of the Lozi Kingdom. The Lozi tradition states she was

married to Nyambe, the god. And that Nyambe ascended to Litooma, the

heaven, in fear of Kamunu, the human being, whose aptitude was

replicating that of Nyambe. As Nyambe ascended, he left and bequeathed

onto Mwambwa some queenly authority and estate. She built her capital

at Sifuluti Village, located in the present-day Kalabo District of Zambia.

Her royal shrine is known as Sangaulu found in the Lukulu District,

Zambia.

Queen Mbuywamwambwa

¨ She ascended to the throne on the death of Mwambwa, her mother. She had

left for Kaumbu in the Lunda country, a place now found in the

Democratic Republic of Congo. Upon her return, she asked Kuta, the

Council, to install a male Litunga. Mboo Muyunda was installed as the

first male Litunga. Her mother, Mbuywamwambwa remained as the

Makoshi (Natambumu), the mother and prime feminine advisor to the

Litunga.

¨ Her Ngambela was Ndopu Akalondo

¨ Her regiment was Nakandundu

¨ Her royal shrine is Makono

King Mboo Muyunda Mwanasilundu

¨ His capital was Likuyu

¨ His regiment was Ng’undwe

¨ His Ngambela was Ing’uwa and Imbala

¨ He was buried in Ikatulamwa. But later on, his shrine was found open and

empty. An extensive search found the kingly property he was buried with

in a new shrine in Imwambo. He is therefore believed to have shifted to

Imwambo. King Inyambo

¨ His capital was Makululalo

¨ His regiment was Kabeti

¨ His Ngambela was Imandi Liomba

¨ His shrine is in Liondo King Yeta I Ya Musa

¨ His capital was Mwandi

¨ His regiment was Suyaela

¨ His Ngambela was Angulu

¨ His shrine is in Namanda

King Ngalama wa Ingalamwa

¨ His capital was Likwa

¨ His regiment was Kawayo

¨ His Ngambela was Iwake, Namunda, and Malende Sikwanda-kwanda

¨ His shrine is in Kwandu

King Yeta II Nalute Mucabatu

¨ His capital was Imutenda

¨ His regiment was Mbanda

¨ His Ngambela was Iwake

¨ His shrine was Nandopu

King Ngombala

¨ His capital was Nakaywe. He standardized the flow of tribute goods by

installing the Lindumeleti, Ambassadors, among the conquered people. In

this way, the Litunga also monopolized the central market which entailed

a barter system because the flood plains were rich of maize, fish, and

cattle which they Luyana exchanged with dugouts, honey, and bark-fibers

which came from outlying areas.

¨ His regiment was Imutakela

¨ His Ngambela was Namunda Katanekwa

¨ His shrine is in Ng’undu

King Yubya Ikandanda

¨ His capital was Nakaywe

¨ He utilized all the former regiments

¨ His Ngambela was Nambayo

¨ His shrine is in Namayula

King Mwanawina I

¨ His capital was Naliele

¨ His regiment was Imutakela

¨ His Ngambela was Namuyamba

¨ His shrine is in Lieneno

King Mwananyanda Liwale

¨ His capital was Naliele

¨ His regiment was Imutakela

¨ His Ngambela was Muswa

¨ His shrine is in Kasiku

King Mulambwa Santulu

¨ He is well remembered for his dear love to nature and the animals. But he is

prominently remembered for founding and promulgating laws relating to

marriages and property. He died, c. July, 1830.

¨ His capital was Lilundu

¨ His regiment was Imutakela

¨ His Ngambela was Muswa

¨ His shrine is in Lilundu

King Silumelume Muimui

¨ He was the son of Mulambwa Santulu. He ascended to the throne on the death

of his father, c. 1830. He was assassinated during the performances at

the Kuta.

¨ His capital was Lilundu

¨ His regiment was Imutakela

¨ His Ngambela was Muswa

¨ His shrine is in Namaweshi

King Mubukwanu

¨ He was the son of Mulambwa. He ascended to the throne on the death of his

younger brother, Silumelume. He was defeated by Sebitwane. He fled and

sought refuge at Lipu Island. He was poisoned by his wife and died at

Lukulu Fort, c. 1840.

¨ His capital was

¨ His regiment was Imutakela

¨ His Ngambela was Omei

¨ His shrine is in

UNDER THE KOLOLO INTERRUGNUM

A. Sebitwane

B. Mamucisane

C. Sekeletu

D. Litali

IN THE INTERNAL EXILE

I. Mwana-Mulena Imasiku Mubukwanu

II. Mwana-Mulena Imbuwa

¨ He was declared as the ruler of the Luyana upon the death of his father,

Mubukwanu. He was equally expelled by the Kololo and fled with his

party across the Kabompo River and settled in Lukwakwa region. He was

assassinated by the Mbunda people, c. 1860.

III. Mwana-Mulena Meebelo Anang’anga

King Sipopa Lutangu

¨ He was forced into exile by the Mbunda who killed Imasiku. He mobilised the

Luyana nobles who staged a war against the Kololo. He defeated the

Kololo and was proclaimed as the ruler at Sola Village in Jun, 1864. He

built his summer capital at Mukoko Village and winter capital at

Nangulwe.

¨ He established the Lozi Kingdom in 1864

AFTER THE BAROSTE RESTORATION

King Mwanawina II

¨ He was declared as the ruler of the Lozi August, 1876 at Katongo, Sesheke. The

succession proceedings were finalized and he ascended to the throne in

October, 1876. He was ousted by his nobles, who preferred his cousin,

Lubosi, in May, 1878. He was killed by poison and starvation in 1879 on

an island namely Ng’ambwe.

¨ His capital was Liandwe

¨ His regiment was Kabeti

¨ His Ngambela was Mamili

¨ His shrine is in Ng’ambwe, Sesheke District King Lubosi – 1 st Regime

¨ He was born in 1842 in Nyengo. The Lozi nobles proclaimed him as the next

Litunga soon after the death of his cousin, Mwanawina II. He ascended to

the throne in August of 1878. He shifted his capital from Sesheke to

Lealui and founded Lubachi as his winter capital. He was deposed by

Ngambela Mataa in September, 1884 who installed Tatila Akufuna. He

fled to Mashi.

¨ He set up the Barotse Native Police in 1893.

¨ His regiment was Imutakela

¨ His Ngambela was Silumbu Akapelwa

¨ Lubosi Lewanika – 2 nd Regime

¨ On the 04 th November, 1885, Lubosi recuperated his throne by a bloody battle

which toppled Akufuna.

¨ He attended Coronation Ceremonies of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra

at Westminster Abbey in London in 1902. He was decorated with the

medals of King Edward VII in 1902, and King George V in 1911.

¨ He abolished slavery on 16th July, 1906, signed the Ware Concession on 27th

June, 1889, Lochner Concession on 26th June, 1890.

¨ He maintained Imutakela as his regiment

¨ He maintained Lealui as his capital

¨ His Ngambela was Mwauluka Nasibebo, Mukamba Njekwa, and Mataa-wa-Ndiku

King Tatila Akufuna

¨ He was the eldest son of Mwana’ Mulena Imbuwa Mulambwa. He ascended to

the throne by coup d’état which was led by Ngambela Mataa and

overthrew Lubosi Lewanika in 1884. The coup was however reversed in

1885, and Lewanika regained the throne

¨ His capital was Lealui

¨ He utilized all the former regiments

¨ His Ngambela was Mataa

¨ He was ousted on 04 th November, 1885 and fled to Mashukulumbwe region

where he was assassinated by Mulanziana Sitwala, c. 1887. King Litia Yeta III, CBE

¨ He was born in 1871 at Likapai. He was bestowed with the title of the

Commander of the British Empire, c. 01 st January, 1946.

¨ He ascended to the throne on 13 th March, 1916.

¨ He attended the Coronation Ceremony of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth

at Westminster Abbey in London in 1937.

¨ He established Limulunga as the winter capital in 1930. He founded Naliele

sub-capital in Mankoya (Kaoma) District under Senior Chief Mwanawina;

and Nawinda sub-capital established under Senior Chief Kufuna in

Balovale District. It was during his rule when Balovale (Zambezi) District

was detached from Barotseland in 1940.

¨ He relinquished the throne on 20 th June, 1945 owing to ill heath.

¨ His capital was Lealui

¨ His regiment was Imutakela

¨ His Ngambela was Mataa-wa-Ndiku, Munalula Mbangweta, Namakando Wina

¨ His shrine is in Mulumbo King Mwanang’ono Imwiko I

¨ He was educated at Bethany House School, Goudhurst, Kent.

¨ He ascended to the throne in 1945 and demised in 1948. He spearheaded the

establishment of Development Centre in Namushakende, and the

Legislative Council

¨ His capital was Lealui

¨ His regiment was Imutakela

¨ Namakando Wina was his Ngambela

¨ His shrine is in Naloyela King Mwanawina III, KBE

¨ He was born on the 07 th February, 1888 at Lealui. He was bestowed with the

title of the Knight Commander of the British Empire (KBE), c. 01 st

January, 1959. he was educated at PMS Missionary School in Barotseland,

Lovedale College, South Africa, and University of Capetown, South Africa.

¨ He served in Great War as commander of Barotse Carriers in East African

Campaign from 1916 to 1918. He was honored with Allied Victory and

British War medals.

¨ He attended the Coronation Ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster

Abbey in London in 1953.

¨ He ruled Barosteland from 1948 to 1968. He was knighted by the British in

He was pressured into signing the Barotseland Agreement, 1964

which attempted to absorb Barotseland by Northern Rhodesia to pave

way for the creation of the so called Republic of Zambia

¨ His capital was in Lealui

¨ His regiment was Imutakela

¨ His Ngambela was Namakando Wina, Mukele Walubita, Imasiku Akabeswa,

Muleta Imenda Minyambowe, Ndangwa Nooyo,and Imwaka Mahela

¨ His shrine is in Sikuli King Mbikusita Lewanika II

¨ He was born in 1907 in Lealui. He received education from Barotse National

School, University of Capetown (South Africa), University of Wales at

Aberystwith.

¨ He ascended to the throne on 15 th December, 1968, and died in 1977

¨ His capital was Lealui

¨ His regiment

¨ His Ngambela was Imwaka Mahela, Suu Lishomwa, and Mukande Musialike

¨ He initiated the Kuomboka-Kufuluela Committee in 1971 to expand the level of

participation in the planning processes of the ceremonies

¨ His shrine is in Lishekandinde

King Ilute Yeta IV

¨ His capital was Lealui, son of Yeta III, 1977-2000 (d. 7th July 2000)

¨ He utilized all the former regiments

¨ His Ngambela was Mukande Musialike, Sililo Mwandamena, Silumelume Siyubo

¨ His shrine is in Ndowana

King Lubosi Imwiko II

¨ He is the current Litunga, son of King Imwiko, 2000 (October) – presently

reigning

¨ His capital is Lealui

¨ He utilizes all the regiments

¨ Hitherto, he has had the following Ngambelas:Mukela Manyando, Imbuwa

Imwaka, Imasiku Lyamunga, Litia Walubita Wainyae sinyinda, Nyambe Mwenda and Mukela Manyando.