CHILUFYA Tayali has taken leave from his busy Facebook schedule to attend to his expecting wife Tsega.

Tayali, leader of the opposition political party

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) has recently gotten the speculation mill running after disappearing from Facebook for the last three weeks or so.

On Facebook, Tayali is known for his controversial opinions and antagonistic relations with fellow opposition leaders and other social media users alike.

His posts are popular and usually attract hundred of reactions and comments but he has been mute recently.

This morning, Tayali explained that he was attending to his gorgeous Ethiopian wife who is expecting the couple’s child since their marriage last year.

“We are on maternity leave, we are in this together. TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!”, he posted.