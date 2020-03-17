PRESS STATEMENT

17th March 2020

THE MINES MUST SUSPEND BREATHALYZER TESTS IN THE WAKE OF CORONA VIRUS

It has become a routine practice by mining companies to conduct alcohol breathalyzer tests on anyone entering their facilities. Now, with the Corona virus just next door, this is a sure way of wiping out the entire population in Mining towns and Zambia at large. While this practice has its own demerits and merits (if any) it must be suspended immediately. The Mines can only operate effectively when all stake holders are healthy and safe. Mine owners should not risk their investment by doing wrong things at the wrong time. For once, let the mine owners show some sense of responsibility before lives are lost.

Mining Companies must take responsibility and start looking at human resource as the most valuable asset in their operation rather than focusing only on profit margins. This issue concerns the lives of people; therefore we ask the mine owners to respond responsibly. We are not asking too much from them. In fact in the event that the virus spreads to the mining community as a result of this act, it’s very likely that people will react differently.

If Government can take steps such as banning hugging and handshakes how about this dangerous practice? Imagine one testing machine covering the entire population of those entering the mine facility. If this practice goes on unchecked it has the potential to bring disaster to the Zambian population. In fact even without the Corona virus the whole idea is unhygienic as different people with different backgrounds are forced to use the same gadget throughout 24hours. One wonders when these gadgets are disinfected.

As UPND we call upon the Mines Safety Department of the Ministry of Mines to act immediately and suspend this practice until the Corona Virus is completely eradicated throughout the World. The Mines Safety Department must carry out random checks to see that there is total compliance and also ensure that other bad practices on the mines are suspended too. The Mine Safety Department must draw up a program for the mines to sensitize Miners on the Corona Virus in their safety pep talks. The Mines should also come in and supplement Government efforts and reach out to mining community, as part of social cooperate responsibility.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter