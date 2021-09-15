THE MINISTER OF FINANCE HAS NOT COMMENTED ON SALARIES

(Smart Eagles )

LUSAKA, 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 – The Ministry of Finance is in receipt of queries from members of the public who want to know whether the Minister of Finance has today commented on salaries for civil servants.

According to an online posting on a platform called CHILILABOMBWE INSIDE NEWS, the Minister is falsely quoted to have stated that civil servants’ salaries can only be increased in the second term of the UPND government. THE INFORMATION IN THE POSTING IS FALSE.

Salaries for civil servants are determined through a well-structured negotiation process between the Government and respective public service trade unions. Therefore, the Minister, either today, or on any day since his appointment, has not made any statement related to civil servants’ salary adjustments.

The new dawn Government is committed to the rule of law. The rule of law requires that there be negotiations for any adjustments to conditions of service. This is what will happen. In this regard, members of the public, and civil servants in particular, are advised that the posting HAS NO TRUTH.

The Minister’s schedule for the day evolved around meetings with Millennium Project

Completion Agency Zambia Limited (fore-runner to the Millennium Challenge Account Zambia), a bilateral meeting with the World Bank, a 2022 budget consultation session with the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA), and Parliament.