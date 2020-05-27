By Simon Mwewa Lane

THE MINISTER’S PUBLIC REBUKE OF THE LUSAKA MAYOR.

There’s a famous saying, “Sometimes the end justifies the means”

I am still reeling from the public reprimand of our Mayor by the Minister of Local Government and Housing.

That announcement has now inadvertently made the Mayor’s job very difficult. I would have preferred that the Minister call the Mayor aside and say, “Okay ba Mayor, you’ve done a great job of exposing the bad eggs in our society…but moving forward let’s proceed in a different direction”

Unfortunately, the Minister’s rebuke has emboldened the bad eggs in our community.

Yes, it’s important to follow procedure, but sometimes “procedure” doesn’t expose evil. You can’t cross every single “t” and dot every single “i”…but when tyranny is exposed you must be seen to support your Mayor…not embarrss him “kwati tapali efyo ba chita” [ as if he does nothing ]

In China, they would NEVER side with a non- chinese no matter what. Never!! Nomba kuno [ but here ] we publicly embarrass our own Mayor.

The office of Mayor is no longer desirable…it seems like it’s a place where you are frustrated by your own superiors when there’s a public outcry against modern day slavery.

SML

