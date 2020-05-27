By Simon Mwewa Lane
THE MINISTER’S PUBLIC REBUKE OF THE LUSAKA MAYOR.
There’s a famous saying, “Sometimes the end justifies the means”
I am still reeling from the public reprimand of our Mayor by the Minister of Local Government and Housing.
That announcement has now inadvertently made the Mayor’s job very difficult. I would have preferred that the Minister call the Mayor aside and say, “Okay ba Mayor, you’ve done a great job of exposing the bad eggs in our society…but moving forward let’s proceed in a different direction”
Unfortunately, the Minister’s rebuke has emboldened the bad eggs in our community.
Yes, it’s important to follow procedure, but sometimes “procedure” doesn’t expose evil. You can’t cross every single “t” and dot every single “i”…but when tyranny is exposed you must be seen to support your Mayor…not embarrss him “kwati tapali efyo ba chita” [ as if he does nothing ]
In China, they would NEVER side with a non- chinese no matter what. Never!! Nomba kuno [ but here ] we publicly embarrass our own Mayor.
The office of Mayor is no longer desirable…it seems like it’s a place where you are frustrated by your own superiors when there’s a public outcry against modern day slavery.
The idiots who have eaten Chinese money have reasons to fear the repercussions of their stupid borrowing. What is wrong with the mayor exercising his power the way he did? Who is superior, the license inspector and the mayor? And this idea of washing dirty linen in public exposes this ignorant guy that he should still be a reporter and not minister, did he not do the same over the flyover bridge? Ba President, please get read of some of these so called ministers, they have already done so much damage and will desert you when you lose power.
My Chinese Anikonde inferiority Complex! This is how dysfunctional Panga Family is, it’s Street Law through and through, washing dirty linen in public!
No style and no Quality!
Can we be respected like this?
It was bad enough that a crime was committed, the crime of racism, and our Chibuku Mayor demonstrated Leadership by reprimanding the offenders. Now here comes someone with “Tuchawa” trying to please the Chinese. Can we be wrong to conclude that this may be the reason The Mayor and The Minister were snubbed on Monday by ECL for disturbing the peace of the dear Chinese? Where is the allegiance of our leaders? Is it to Zambians or Foreigners? Your guess is as good as mine. If our Gold can be given to foreigners for a song, do we think this country belongs to us?
Zambians will forever be called foreigners on their soil because of compromised leaders like ECL and Charles Banda! Shameful!