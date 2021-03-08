The miserable ending of Bill 10 undoubtedly spelt doom for the Patriotic Front candidate and the incumbent President on the question of the 3rd term bid.

Admittedly, bill 10 was intended to be a political bypass to the possibilities of a constitutional challenge( petition) for anyone who has previously or already held office twice or has been sworn-in twice.

The flopping of Bill 10 is self evident and an acknowledgement by the PF themselves that the candidature of President Edgar Lungu was in the deepest quagmire and still is, relative to what the constitution says.

The Concourt judgment is arguably a fallback position and effort of last resort after the miserable defeat of Bill 10.

The Concourt did not give a seal of approval for any particular candidate to stand in the 2021 elections.

The Constitutional court had only ruled on the question of the term of office and not on the eligibility of President Lungu.

The closer we draw towards the elections which are slated for the 12th August the more the jittery and the panicky the PF is becoming.

Given what is playing out , the eligibility maths for President Lungu is not adding up and the prospects of success to be on the ballot are remotely less and is not looking very good for the President. It may well be that he hangs up his boots and try farming.

Indeed, to every season there is a new seasons. And I think that his season is nearly over for him in the highly coveted office of President of the Republic of Zambia.

We urge him to reconsider his decision to insist on putting himself forward for election knowing too well that the constitution has imposed limitations and any attempt to circumvent the constitution could well amount to encouraging lawlessness in the Country.

Nasson Msoni