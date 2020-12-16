THE MORE YOU LOVE THE MORE YOU BECOME A POTENTIAL OFFENDER OR VICTIM OF THE CRIME OF PASSION (COP) PART 1

There seems to be a blame game whenever there is a crime of passion which is quickly classified as Gender Based Violence (GBV), by those with an agender to promote Women’s rights while choking men’s rights.



For the record, I don’t agree with the term and notion of Gender Based Violence, I think the best classification is Crime of passion.

I also don’t agree with the propaganda of “Women Rights”, we already have Human rights which cover for everyone. These so-called Women’s rights are making men vulnerable in the hands of women.

The crime of passion (which I will abbreviate as COP for the purpose of this article) is on both sides though statistics show more women victims but that is more on a natural imbalance than men deliberately engaging is targeting women.



Therefore, the solution does not lays in the propaganda for either gender but in how to handle intense emotional stress relating to sexual relationships.

The first thing to recognize is that anyone is a potential offender or victim of COP, please don’t say I can’t do that or trust the other person of being incapable of committing COP.

COP is like a thief that comes when you are in deep sleep, at the point you are most vulnerable and steals away your sanity to do the waste to either yourself or the other.

Remember the more you fall in love, or become so emotionally consumed, you are falling into a deep sleep of your reasonability, as you do this, you are becoming vulnerable.

Think of the dirty, or embarrassing, things you have done when you were absorbed by love or exuberating sexual emotions. Probably you never thought you would do such. If you have not, just wait for your time.



By the very fact that you can fall so much in love and do all sorts of crazy things, it automatically means you can flip the other side and do the worst, commit COP when the electrical wiring of love is messed up in you.

I have a very nice friend, Precious Longwe, who was sentenced to death by hanging for shooting his husband Akakanda Litebele. I met the couple once at one of the luxurious hotels in Lusaka, with a batch of friends.

Though they were a group of about six or eight people, I could easily identify the two as a couple in love. They held each other as they spoke to me about my social media activities.

I was shocked when I heard that Precious had shot her husband. You may have your own opinions, but I think Precious loved the husband so much that she could not control herself when that passion was disturbed.

I don’t think Precious shot her husband because she did not want him, she was overtaken by passion and acted unreasonably.

In another incident, we have another Pre

cious Mangesana killed by her baby-daddy, Nshinka Kaputo, according to the judgment of the court. Those who knew the two spoke of how passionate both lovers were, but sadly, at one point the passion became zingy and the man lost it.

There are many examples, I can cite, but the point is that the more you love, the more you become vulnerable or a potential offender or victim of COP.

Let me leave it here for now since you don’t like reading long articles, however, I think I will take this as an introduction to one of my books. But I will publish another part on possible solutions.

