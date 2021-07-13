By Chipenzi MacDonald

The most and least contested parliamentary seats for the August General Election.

Chipata Central in Chipata District of Eastern Province and Roan in Luanshya District of the Copperbelt Province are the parliamentary seats that are the most contested in Zambia ahead of the August General Election With 11 candidates apiece.

Mitete (former Lukulu West) in Mitete District of Western Province is the least contested with only two (2) candidates.

Averagely, each constituency has at least 3 contestants at parliamentary level.

This election has been the most contested one at all levels registering a record high of presidential candidates which stands at 16.

What could be the cause? Of course not service but the lucrativeness of the elective political offices

I submit