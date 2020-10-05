THE MP WITHOUT A G12 CERTIFICATE OR EQUIVALENT WHO’S ABOUT TO WALK AWAY WITH A K1.5 MILLION GRATUITY

The wheels of justice in Zambia move too slowly against those aligned to the PF.

A petition against Lundazi Central MP Lawrence Nyirenda has been dragging on in the Constitutional Court for years.

In July this year, both the Examinations Council of Zambian and Zambia Qualifications Authority told the Court that Hon Nyirenda does not possess a Grade 12 certificate or equivalent and did not possess one at the time of the election.

That should have been grounds enough for the court to nullify his election and trigger a By Election.

But somehow he’s managed to hang onto the seat because of his affiliation to the PF, and in 7 months time he will walk away with K1.5 Million in gratuity payment which has does not deserve.

They’re keeping him in parliament purely because he’s pledged a vote for Bill 10.

For those who don’t know Hon Nyirenda, he’s the one that asked for a Corona virus allowance for himself and other MP’s in parliament, a suggestion that did not make any sense.

One can see from this video that this individual did not complete his Grade 12. – NDC