THE MUKUNI ROYAL DRUMS.

“Those drums are only beaten when a chief has died or there is a calamity. They are meant to wake up the the spirits so that they can intervene in a situation. When they are beaten against an enemy, something happens! We are sorry to mention here that sooner or later you will start witnessing things.

It’s possible that someone may run mad, collapse or experience a situation whereby the organ between the legs shifts to the forehead. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Sometimes it’s important to let sleeping dogs lie.” -CIC PRESS Team