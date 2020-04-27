PRESS STATEM ENT 27TH April 2020

THE MWINILUNGA GOLD SCAM IS PF’S OWN CREATION.

One again as a Nation we are treated to yet another scandal of plundering national resources. This thieving PF regime has been plundering Gold in Mwinilunga; minerals meant to improve the welfare of all citizens have now ended up in the pockets of few greedy PF officials. This is as consequence of legalizing stealing by decreeing that UBOMBA MWIBAL ALYA MWIBALA. Just by this pronouncement the Country is now on fire in terms of Ukulya mwibala. We wonder if the donations towards Covid 19 are being accounted for properly in view of Ubomba mwibala decree. How many scandals under PF misrule have been swept under the

carpet?

As a Nation we were informed that security personnel were dispatched to Mwinilunga to guard against the looting of gold. How did the PF cadres loot the National resources in full view of the armed security wings? This is because under PF Regime cadres are above the law, they are untouchable. We have seen where senior Police Officers have lost jobs for disciplining PF carders. We have seen senior Police Offices being slapped in public by PF cadres.

Therefore to blame the Police Commissioner for North Western Province is just another way of shielding PF cadres. The man was just doing what any normal person can do under the lawless PF regime. Why is it that up to now Police under PF cannot arrest the PF cadre that killed Lawrence Banda? What has happened to the 48 houses investigations?

However, Zambians must be assured that Help and Hope is on the way coming. Come 2021 UPND will bring back the rule of law that will hold people accountable for their actions. Even in the case of the looted Gold in Mwinilunga UPND will get to the bottom of the issue on behalf of the Zambian people. Enough is enough; we cannot continue with a situation where the law is applied selectively.

It will be wishful thinking for anyone to expect any action from the PF Regime. ln PF lawlessness is glorified and thieves are treated like heroes. PF must admit that the Mwinilunga Gold scam is your own creation and therefore don’t blame innocent people. All along you have been shielding criminals in the party and now you are just reaping what you have been sowing.

Percy Chanda

UPND Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter.