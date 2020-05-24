Simon Mwewa wrote…

THE MWINILUNGA GOLD SCANDAL MUST ENRAGE EVERY SINGLE ZAMBIAN CITIZEN.

When you live in a society that glorifies “Jerabos”, a society that endorses the rape of our natural resources by a small group of gun toting despots who do nothing but spend their ill gotten gains on drugs, women and flashy cars…A society that stands idly by and watches our own government officials taking advantage of their positions and they make deals in order to steal our gold for their own personal gain…something is wrong!!

What is it about our people that makes us shoot ourselves in the foot? I remember when President Lungu went to Mwinilunga on a fact finding mission, he was trying to get a clear understanding of what was happening to the gold that was being extracted from that area…all the people surrounding him on that day were frantically trying to explain what was going on but you could clearly see that locals were making deals with people that had the equipment and nothing was going into government coffers…everything was going into people’s pockets. The Minister of Mines is simply warming his seat…he’s not doing his job.

What a disgrace!! If you can’t handle gun toting, lawless criminals and copper smugglers that call themselves jerabos…how will you handle a government official that wants to steal our gold so that he can buy apartments and real estate in Dubai? And we say Zambia is poor…we are poorly managed but we’re not poor.

On the issue of our Gold…we should not be silent. GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS MUST STOP STEALING OUR GOLD.

SML

#ourGOLD