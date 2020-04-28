McDonald Chipenzi

THE MWINILUNGA GOLDRUSH: INLOOK OF THE BRIAN MUNDUBILE INVESTIGATION TEAM.

Can the Brian Mundubile investigation team help salvage the loot at Kasenseli Gold Deposit and cage the alleged looters and their sponsored.

After the discovery of the “surface/floating” gold in the district of Mwinilunga in North-Western Province few months ago, gold rushing became the order of the day.

Illegality also dawned involving the connected leading to the suspension of the Ruling Party Provincial Chairperson, Jackson Kungo and recalling of Provincial Police Commissioner, Hudson Namachila to Force headquarters for possible redeployment.

The question that begs answers is, does it mean that the Provincial Minister, Cde Nathaniel Mubukwanu didn’t know about the illegal activities in Mwinilunga District?

What of the DC in Mwinilunga, didnt s/he know also? What about the the Minister of Mines and his host of officers in the district or province, didn’t they know also?

What of the Provincial Intelligence Officer and his subordinates at DISTRICT level, didn’t they know also? What of the Inspector General of Police though “in the office but not in power”, atleast he may have knowledge of the illegality there.

If all this host of govt officials didnt know, then our GOVT system must be overhauled. It is weak, ineffective and with such a system the country may NOT be safe.

Another, question is, was Jackson Kungo alone in this illegal gold deals in Mwinilunga as a party official?

Where was the ruling party SG, Davis Mwila in all this when his subordinates were allegedly raking the nation of its gold wealth for personal wealth of party members? What of the district, constituency and ward officials, didn’t they know also?

In as much as President EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU constituted a host of party stewards led by Mumporokoso MP who is also government chief Whip, Brian Mundubile, to investigate the Gold mining illegalities, there was need for the state apparatuses to get involved because what is involved is beyond party matter.

What happened is no longer a party issue but the plunder and looting of the national wealth and resource by an allegedy organised syndicate of ruling party, state, government and security officials.

In as much as we await anxiously the Brian Mundubile Investigation Report, we expect President LUNGU to constitute another state led joint investigation team lead by investigative wings like DEC, Police, ACC among others.

Zambia needs that gold for its development and to fight the coronavirus pandemic not for individual selfish agenda.

I submit.