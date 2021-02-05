THE NAME OF THE ONE WHO PAID IS NOT IMPORTANT-VEEP

Vice President Inonge Wina has appeared to suggest that the name of the individual who paid for the Ministers who remained in office after parliament was dissolved in 2016 is not important.

Responding to a question by Bweengwa Member Of Parliament Kasutu Michelo who wanted to find out the name of the individual who paid for the majority of the ministers who remained in office illegally, Ms Wina said the most important point is that the monies were paid.

She has also argued that the ministers did not stay in office illegally because they were doing Government work.