THE NAMES OF 1200 TEACHERS THAT HAVE BEEN RECRUITED WILL BE PUBLISHED TOMORROW.

Teaching Service Commission Chairperson STAINLY MHANGO says the list includes 347 persons with disabilities who met the qualifications.

Mr. MHANGO says the recruitment process went through Human Resource Management Committees in all the Districts.

He told ZNBC news in an interview that the Commission has now revised the service conditions of 1973 to allow a decentralized recruitment process.

Mr. MHANGO said the recruitment exercise met the criteria as it was done in a transparent manner.

Credit : ZNBC