THE NAWAKWI PROJECT IS TO SWAY PUBLIC DISCUSSIONS FROM SERIOUS ISSUES TO TRIVIALITIES.

Trending on WhatsApp

The Project of Edith Nawakwi is calculated and funded to achieve two things :-

1) Paint Hakainde Hichilema as a evil person who must not be trusted. The target and projection is to win few naive voters who would move and be swayed. Its the same project Chilufya Tayali and the so called media team has been given. There are free charlatans like Fr Laston Lupupa, Andrew Ntewewe and others who are also been funded for the same project. But Nawakwi is focused in canvassing the ground and raise dust, then surrogates will start pushing a narrative so that few voters can be confused.

2. The other reason for the Nawakwi desparation is to sway both UPND members and serious minded people into discussing trivialities at the expense of important National matters. They understand the problems created by their inept and corrupt government hence the desperation to sway people from discussing all the scandals.

SOLUTION.

UPND Officials must emulate Hakainde Hichilema, he never answers back. He is focused. Let us, the ordinary members and well wishers fight Nawakwi, but let the party function and just ignore.

Go on the ground and push.