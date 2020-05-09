THE NEW NORMAL IS UPON US, EMBRACE IT PRESIDENT LUNGU

SUMMARY OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS

By Smart Eagles

1. The trend analysis over a period of close to two months shows the number of infections recorded after testing in communities has remained generally LOW.

2. The health status of the patients that are positive and under treatment for covid19, is generally STABLE.

3. The number of recoveries has

consistently remained HIGH among our people.

4. This pandemic, in the case of zambia, is RELATIVELY DIFFERENT from what other nations are experiencing, where their infection and death rates have been much higher.

5. The nations that have been hardest hit by the pandemic are still struggling, but, unlike us, they have began to open up their socio-economic environment in the context of the “NEW NORMAL living with covid-19”.

6. The ”NEW NORMAL” means living with covid-19 just like we have lived with other diseases such as, malaria, hiv and aids, and tuberculosis,

7. In embracing “the NEW NORMALliving with covid-19”, let us continue to vigorously fight this disease and not become complacent.

8. Our zambian scientists should get to work and answer the many questions surrounding coronavirus. Their findings will help government to make informed decisions. Let us not entirely depend on other country’s findings.

9. We have to cautiously and strategically begin to ease the measures so that the various sectors of our economy can start operating within the context of the “new normal”.

10. l have seen it inevitable for RESTAURANTS TO REVERT TO THEIR NORMAL OPERATIONS.

11. I further direct the REOPENING OF CINEMAS, GYMNASIUMS, AND CASINOS IN LINE WITH “THE NEW NORMAL

12. hotels, lodges, tour operators, internet cafes, as well as, event management companies, were voluntarily closed i, therefore, wish to appeal to the proprietors to consider the possibility of getting back to normal operations

13. In my previous address, i announced the creation of a covid-1 9 economic recovery fund

14. I am aware that the modalities of disbusrement of the ten billion kwacha under the bank of zambia have not been adequately communicated to the would be beneficiaries, such as schools, gymnasiums, nightclub owners, cinemas. restaurants, and bars. I am, therefore, directing the ministry of finance to ensure that the modalities are urgently communicated and the collateral demanded from the intended beneficiaries are realistic.

15. I am worried about our children who are tired and bored of staying at home all day, and we are seeing instances of juvenile delinquency increasing in some cases. I am further concerned that if the schools remained closed, there is a likelihood of an increase in the moral decay of our children and the youth as a result of them having more free time.

16. As much as all classes are important for the education of our children, we must cautiously and strategically manage the reopening of the schools. in the context of the ‘NEW NORMAL’, i am directing that the first classes to REOPEN WILL BE PRIMARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOL EXAMINATION CLASSES 0N FIRST JUNE, 2020

17. ministers of general education, and higher education to engage and consult various stakeholders ON THE POSS|B|LITY AND MODALITIES OF REOPENING NONEXAMINATION CLASSES, COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES IN THE NEAR FUTURE.

18. Remember, all adjustments are subject to public health guidelines, regulations and certification such as wearing face masks; observing social distancing; hand washing and sanitising; and ensuring high levels of hygiene.

19. These measures will be for a period of seven to fourteen days and may be reviewed any time as the pandemic evolves.

20. As head of state, i will keep observing the situation as it unfolds and provide necessary guidance.

21. |wish to emphasise that the ‘new normal’ is here, the ‘new normal’ means living with covid-19 while observing public health guidelines and regulations. And the ‘new normal’ means social distancing, always wearing face masks in public places, washing of hands regularly and sanitising.