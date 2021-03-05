The New Positions Announced By The President.

Doreen mwamba is the National women Chairperson

Cornelius Mweetwa is new Info and Publicity

Gilbert Liswaniso is new National Youth Chairperson

Charles Kakoma is new Commerce and Trade Industry

Musokotwane Situmbeko maintains as Finance and economics Chairperson

Masebo Silvia remains as Mobilisation and strategic

Local govt Chairperson Newton Samakayi

National coordinator Batuke Imenda

Treasurer Watson Lumba

Agriculture Chairperson Levy Ngoma

Special duties chairman

William Banda

Deputy women affairs

Tarvaris

Dep SG politics Mucheleka Patrick

Dep SG adm Getrude Imenda

Chairperson of lands kebesha mulilo

They are some more names announced look out for the officialist