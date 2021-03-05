The New Positions Announced By The President.
Doreen mwamba is the National women Chairperson
Cornelius Mweetwa is new Info and Publicity
Gilbert Liswaniso is new National Youth Chairperson
Charles Kakoma is new Commerce and Trade Industry
Musokotwane Situmbeko maintains as Finance and economics Chairperson
Masebo Silvia remains as Mobilisation and strategic
Local govt Chairperson Newton Samakayi
National coordinator Batuke Imenda
Treasurer Watson Lumba
Agriculture Chairperson Levy Ngoma
Special duties chairman
William Banda
Deputy women affairs
Tarvaris
Dep SG politics Mucheleka Patrick
Dep SG adm Getrude Imenda
Chairperson of lands kebesha mulilo
They are some more names announced look out for the officialist