By McDonald Chipenzi

THE NEW STRATEGY BY POLICE NEEDS SUPPORT BY ALL.

Recently, the Deputy Inspector General of Police-in-Charge of Operations, Bonny Kapeso, has been engaging political party leaders over political violence.



The political parties have also been assuring the police of end to political violence and adherence to set rules.

This strategy is an excellent one and the first of its kind by a senior police officer for years now in Zambia.

It creates effective interface between the police and the political stakeholders, helping to pour out the frustrations and stress political parties may have against the police and vice-versa.



Though, Mr. Kapeso at times uses hard and intimidatory language towards citizens, the man is just good, understanding and engaging.

His recent activities shows how good the man is and his media experience is second to none.



To this end and if not frustrated, Mr. KAPESO can help rebuild the tattered image of the police service and restore public confidence.

it is my prayer that he will be supported by all stakeholders and the police service establishment at large.



The resolutions being made with political parties at national level to end political violence and police partiality and selectivity in applying law must be supported by police officers in provinces and districts.



This, will make Mr. KAPESO’s efforts not to be in vain but fruitful. Otherwise he needs our support and we will support this rapport with stakeholders.

I submit