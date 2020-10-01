THE NIGHT TRAVEL BAN

By Nixon Chisenga~Kitwe.

Zambia imposed a movement ban on all unregistered automobiles,heavy goods trucks and passenger vehicles many months ago.

This followed a series of RTA that occurred during that time which were attributed to the night movement as the major cause.

With time,it has been realised that apparently,there is more panic instilled in the drivers now that their movement is within a specified time frame and that has led to a hike in road accidents.

The line ministry is urged to revisit the RTA statistics to establish whether this law is progressive or retarding as the general populace feels that it has just made things worse.

The state of roads in the country is pathetic,hence motorists need to drive at their convenient time as planned to spare some time to sort out pot holes without being bothered by the law.

LIFT THE MOVEMENT BAN ON ALL AUTOMOBILES!!!

The roads are congested now because everyone is targeting 21:00hrs to pack……we can do better as a country….we have lost too many souls it’s enough!!!